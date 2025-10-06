De Beers Launches Desert Diamonds As New Beacon for Natural Diamonds

De Beers Group has launched Desert diamonds, its first new category beacon in over a decade, supported by its largest marketing investment in more than ten years.

The initiative focuses on promoting natural diamonds with earthy tones, inspired by desert landscapes. The Desert diamonds concept was first introduced at JCK Las Vegas earlier this year and now forms the basis of an international consumer campaign.

New Beacon Concept with Natural Colour Focus

A De Beers beacon is a category-wide initiative intended to align the jewellery industry around a shared theme. Previous examples include the tennis bracelet and the eternity ring. Desert diamonds highlight a range of natural hues, including warm whites, champagne tones and amber shades, drawing from the desert origins of many natural stones.

Retailers and designers are producing collections that reflect this colour spectrum, with designs ranging from subtle gradient settings to single-stone styles.

Sandrine Conseiller, CEO of De Beers Brands & Diamond Desirability, said:

“We are seeing a desire for unique, characterful diamonds growing everywhere, from celebrity engagements to everyday style. More and more people want a diamond that reflects their own story, something truly individual to mark the most precious moments in their life.”

“Desert diamonds represent a new chapter in this proud history, combining powerful storytelling with natural beauty.”

Consumer Response and Visibility

According to De Beers, research found that over 90% of consumers surveyed expressed interest in purchasing a desert diamond. The term has appeared in more than 250,000 digital mentions and reached 450 million views globally over the past two years.

Interest increased in August 2025 following widespread media coverage of Taylor Swift’s engagement ring, which features an old mine-cut diamond in a soft candlelit hue. Similar styles have been worn publicly by Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat and Bad Bunny.

Retail Distribution and Collections

Retailers are offering Desert diamonds collections through both independent and larger-scale outlets. These include Jared Jewelers’ Storied Diamond – Desert Sands of Eternity range and Neil Lane’s Desert Diamonds collection for KAY Jewelers. The ranges include bridal and fashion jewellery featuring stones in desert-inspired tones.

Marketing Campaign and Industry Resources

The consumer campaign includes advertising across television, outdoor, digital, audio and social platforms. It presents natural diamonds as individually shaped by natural forces over time, using desert imagery to highlight their natural characteristics. Retailers interested in aligning with the Desert diamonds programme can access marketing materials and campaign assets via adiamondisforevermarketing.com.