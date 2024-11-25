De Beers Group Channels the Past to Launch ‘Forever Present’ Campaign for Holiday Season

De Beers Group has launched its ‘Forever Present’ marketing campaign in the United States to promote natural diamonds during the holiday gifting period.

The campaign continues the use of the classic “A Diamond Is Forever” tagline, which was reintroduced to De Beers’ marketing last year.

Focus on Emotional Value

The ‘Forever Present’ campaign promotes natural diamonds as meaningful gifts for commemorating relationships and milestones. Its central message, “natural connections deserve natural diamonds,” positions them as suitable for marking special occasions.

The campaign showcases jewellery designs such as studs, tennis bracelets, anniversary bands, three-stone rings, and solitaire pendants. Featuring real-life couples, it seeks to appeal to a wide audience, including those celebrating familial, romantic, or friendship bonds.

Comprehensive Campaign Reach

The initiative will run nationally across digital platforms, social media channels such as Instagram and TikTok, and out-of-home locations, including major airports. De Beers is also supporting independent jewellers by providing free access to campaign materials, enabling retailers to integrate the promotion into their marketing strategies.

Sandrine Conseiller, CEO of De Beers Brands, said: “De Beers’ iconic natural diamond category campaigns have shaped desire for natural diamonds over many decades. We’re proud to build on this tradition by reviving and refreshing one of our most legendary taglines ‘A Diamond Is Forever’ this holiday season. With a modern sensibility and playful colloquial language, this latest campaign encapsulates the unique qualities of natural diamonds, positioning them as the perfect choice for celebrating life’s most cherished milestones.”

Strategic Alignment with Industry Trends

The ‘Forever Present’ campaign follows the ‘Worth the Wait’ initiative, launched earlier this year as a collaboration between De Beers Group and Signet Jewelers. While ‘Worth the Wait’ targeted Millennials and Gen Z audiences preparing for engagement, ‘Forever Present’ broadens the focus to gift-givers of all ages.

Retailers interested in participating in the campaign can visit adiamondisforevermarketing.com for further details and to download promotional assets. The campaign is also active on Instagram and TikTok under @Adiamondisforever.