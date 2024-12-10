De Beers Group Announces 2024 Shining Light Awards Winners

De Beers Group has announced the winners of its 2024 Shining Light Awards, a biennial jewellery design competition aimed at fostering talent from Botswana, Canada, Namibia, and South Africa.

The awards are part of the company’s initiative to develop skills in jewellery design and manufacturing among young professionals.

Competition Overview

Launched in 1995, the Shining Light Awards provide a platform for designers aged 18 to 35 who are enrolled in or have completed jewellery design programmes. Participants are required to design a complete collection, including a ring, necklace, earrings, bangles, and bracelets.

This year’s competition attracted 104 entries under the theme “Luxury Redefined,” which encouraged designers to explore fresh and diverse interpretations of luxury. Of these entries, 22 finalists representing the four countries were selected.

Commitment to Local Talent

Moses Madondo, CEO of De Beers Group Managed Operations, explained the awards as part of De Beers’ efforts to support local talent and the diamond sector:

“The Shining Light Awards are a testament to De Beers Group’s commitment to beneficiation in the countries where we recover diamonds. By creating accessible opportunities within the diamond sector, we are actively investing in local talent, with a particular focus on supporting youth in our host countries to benefit from the diamond industry. Through the Shining Light Awards, we provide a platform that not only nurtures and develops emerging designers but also highlights the value of skills transfer, entrepreneurship, and creativity along the diamond value chain. We are truly inspired by the level of talent and innovation showcased by this year’s finalists.”

Judging and Theme

The winners were selected by an international panel of judges, chaired by Céline Assimon, CEO of De Beers Jewellers. Speaking on this year’s entries, Assimon said:

“The Shining Light Awards provide a platform to spotlight young talent and open doors within the diamond sector and global markets. This year’s theme, Luxury Redefined, inspired a range of creative interpretations with designers exploring sustainability, natural elements and cultural heritage as sources of inspiration, reflecting how luxury is shaped and defined by individual lived experience. It was an honour to be part of this year’s competition, and congratulations to our winners and all applicants for their exceptional submissions.”

Career-Building Prizes

Winners will receive business support, skills training, and tuition assistance to help develop their careers and contribute to their communities.

2024 Winners

The winners for each participating country were announced as follows: