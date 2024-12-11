De Beers’ Element Six Invests in Quantum Computing Startup Lightsynq

Element Six, part of De Beers Group, has announced its investment in Lightsynq, a US-based startup focused on quantum computing.

Lightsynq, founded by experts from Harvard University and AWS, is working on innovative solutions to improve how quantum computers communicate and scale. Synthetic diamonds, engineered by Element Six, play a crucial role in enabling this technology, which has applications in fields like cybersecurity and chemistry.

Supporting Quantum Advancements with Synthetic Diamonds

Quantum computing, while still in its early stages, has the potential to revolutionise industries with its ability to process complex calculations far faster than traditional computers. One major challenge in the field is scaling quantum systems to make them commercially viable.

Element Six’s synthetic diamonds are uniquely suited to tackle this problem. Their stability and interaction with light provide the foundation for Lightsynq’s solutions, which aim to make quantum systems faster and more robust. This partnership positions synthetic diamonds as a key material in the future of quantum technology.

Siobhán Duffy, CEO of Element Six, commented:

“Synthetic diamond has the potential to shape our future—from the water we drink to the internet connections our societies rely on. Element Six is proud to have innovation in its DNA; we’ve been a leader in the field for many decades and will continue to drive new opportunities and exciting applications through our pioneering synthetic diamond solutions and technology.”

What This Means for the Jewellery Industry

For jewellers, this investment is a fascinating glimpse into the growing role of diamonds in high-tech applications. While synthetic diamonds are often seen as alternatives to mined stones for jewellery, they are also proving invaluable in scientific and industrial settings.

Element Six’s collaboration with Lightsynq highlights how diamonds—beyond their beauty—are becoming essential tools for innovation. It’s a reminder of the material’s versatility and potential, opening doors to new ways of understanding and marketing diamonds in the jewellery trade.