    Sunday, December 8
    Industry News

    De Beers Announces 2025 Sight Schedule

    De Beers has released the dates for its 2025 rough diamond sales, confirming 10 sights across the year.

    At its final sight of 2024, De Beers reduced rough diamond prices by 10% to 15% as part of efforts to address market imbalances. The company has also adjusted its supply flexibility, reflecting a strategy shift to better align with current demand. Additionally, in 2025, the December sight will be shortened to four days, compared to the traditional five.

    Full Schedule of De Beers’ 2025 Sights

    The schedule for De Beers’ 2025 sights is as follows:

    • Sight 1: January 20 to 24
    • Sight 2: February 24 to 28
    • Sight 3: March 31 to April 4
    • Sight 4: May 5 to 9
    • Sight 5: June 9 to 13
    • Sight 6: July 14 to 18
    • Sight 7: August 25 to 29
    • Sight 8: October 6 to 10
    • Sight 9: November 3 to 7
    • Sight 10: December 8 to 11
