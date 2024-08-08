David M Robinson Unveils Renovated Luxe Showroom in Altrincham    

Independent jeweller David M Robinson (DMR) has opened its newly renovated showroom on Railway Street in Altrincham, Manchester.

The expanded showroom, featuring an in-store workshop, offers bespoke services in a high-end setting.

Enhanced Customer Experience with Bespoke Services

The showroom has added 640 square feet of space, allowing DMR to introduce an in-store workshop where master goldsmiths will demonstrate traditional and modern jewellery-making techniques. Customers can observe the hand forging of engagement and wedding rings, as well as micro stone setting methods.

DMR Managing Director, John Robinson, highlighted the company’s vision: “We have created a best-in-class retail space in Altrincham. We have put our workshop, designers, and goldsmiths right on the shop floor, allowing our clients to engage in every step of the bespoke journey. From listening to wearing and enjoying, from consultation, design and making, the jewellery journey is now under one roof.”

Educational and Immersive Experience

The renovated showroom offers an educational and immersive experience by bringing the jewellery-making process to the forefront. Robinson added, “Our clients tell us time and time again that they love to see the pieces being made. They enjoy the transparency of the process and the honesty of endeavour. Watching skilled goldsmiths working is part of a truly authentic luxury proposition.”

Design Room and VIP Amenities

The new showroom includes a design room where DMR’s jewellery designers assist clients through the creative journey from concept to finished piece. This service ensures that each piece of jewellery is customised to the client’s specifications.

Jackie Salmon, DMR Altrincham showroom manager, stated, “In my thirty years of experience working with some of the best UK luxury brands, the DMR Altrincham jewellery project is the most exciting that I have been involved with. Seeing the reaction of our clients, new and existing, is a delight. Our designers and goldsmiths work together so closely that the showroom itself is a joy to host as our clients celebrate.”

The showroom also features a VIP room with a Champagne bar, providing a private space for special occasions or intimate shopping experiences.

A Legacy of Excellence

Located in Altrincham for 35 years, the DMR showroom has been a central figure in the Cheshire jewellery scene. The recent renovation underscores the family-owned retailer’s commitment to maintaining its status as a key destination for fine jewellery.