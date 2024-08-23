Cooksongold Introduces New Laser Cutting Service for Jewellery Designers

Cooksongold has launched a new Laser Cutting service aimed at providing jewellers with improved precision and design customisation options.

Officially available from 27 August 2024, the service allows users to create detailed and personalised pieces from a selection of eight precious metals, including gold, silver, and platinum.

Precision and Customisation

The laser cutting technology employed by Cooksongold aims to provides jeweller with a higher level of accuracy and detail that can be challenging with traditional methods, supporting a variety of designs including personalised names, words, and shapes and allowing jewellers to produce detailed pieces such as name tags or design blanks.

Four-Step Design Process

Jewellers can access the Laser Cutting service through Cooksongold’s online portal, which guides users through the four-step process:

Selection of a Name Tag or Design Shape from the design library Customise The Design by selecting a font, choosing metal, determining the size, etc. Laser Cut: The design is then cut using laser technology and shipped directly to the jeweller. Finish at Home: The jeweller completes the finishing touches by hand or machine, ready for polishing and assembly.

For further details, visit Cooksongold’s Laser Cutting page.