CMJ to Launch New Midlands Trade Show ‘Access’ in March 2026

The Company of Master Jewellers (CMJ) has announced the launch of a new one-day trade show, Access, scheduled for Tuesday 3 March 2026.

Organised and operated by the CMJ, the event will take place in the Midlands and follow directly after its Spring Trade Event. It will be open to all bricks-and-mortar retail jewellers in the UK and Ireland.

Industry-Wide Expansion

Access will be CMJ’s first industry-wide event, following a series of member-only trade shows. It is intended to give suppliers an additional route to market and connect with a wider range of retail jewellers.

The decision to expand follows high attendance at previous CMJ events, supported in part by the introduction of CMJ Pay in 2024. This initiative guaranteed showfloor spending from participating retailers and contributed to increased trading activity at the Autumn 2024 and Spring 2025 shows.

CMJ chairman Michael Aldridge stated:

“In September 2024 we introduced CMJ Pay as an incentive to encourage attendance to the CMJ Trade Event and guarantee there was money on the floor to be spent with CMJ suppliers who attend. This ensured that for the Autumn 2024 and Spring 2025 shows our retailer attendance was at a record high and therefore trade at the show, and following, for those suppliers in attendance, was strong.

Our Autumn 2025 event is also on track for the same number of attendees and marks the third show in a row where all stands have sold out.”

Supplier bookings for Access are now open and registration is available for retailers interested in attending. Entry will be free for qualifying retail businesses.

