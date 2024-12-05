CMJ Introduces Free Training Platform for Members

The Company of Master Jewellers (CMJ) has unveiled the CMJ Academy, a complimentary online training resource designed to support retail sales teams by providing foundational knowledge in jewellery and watch-related topics.

The CMJ Academy features eight interactive modules, each addressing a fundamental area of jewellery retailing. Topics covered include hallmarking, precious metals, jewellery design, diamonds, gemstones, rings, watches, and sales techniques.

Each module concludes with an online assessment, and participants who successfully complete all modules receive a CMJ Academy certificate. The programme is designed to cater to those new to the industry, ensuring no prior experience is required.

Jo Bourne, CMJ’s retail membership manager, explained:

“The Academy has been launched to equip beginners in our retailers’ sales teams with essential and basic product knowledge and skills to boost their confidence and customer service. No prior experience is necessary and modules are designed to help sales staff start from scratch.”

Retailer members can access the CMJ Academy via the members’ section on the organisation’s website.