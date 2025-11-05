CMJ Appoints Patrick Turner as Managing Director

The Company of Master Jewellers (CMJ), the largest buying group for specialist jewellery and watch retailers in the UK and Ireland, has appointed Patrick Turner as its new Managing Director.

Turner joined the organisation in November 2023 as Director of Membership Development.

Leadership Appointment

Turner was appointed following a formal recruitment process by the CMJ Board, which noted his involvement in recent developments and support for independent jewellery retail.

Commenting on the appointment, Michael Aldridge, Chairman of the CMJ, said,

“After a thorough and open recruitment process, the Board’s decision to appoint Patrick to the role was unanimous. We are confident that his comprehensive industry knowledge and ambitious plans to drive the CMJ forward will stand the group in good stead for the challenges facing today’s independent jewellery retailers.

In the past six months in particular, Patrick has played a vital role in the business and ensured not only stability but also growth within the group.”

Turner said,

“I am honoured to have been appointed as Managing Director of the CMJ and I look forward to continuing the work we have been doing to support both our members and the industry as a whole.”

Recent Initiatives

Since joining CMJ, Turner has contributed to new member-focused initiatives, including CMJ Pay, a payments system introduced to support transaction processes within the group. He has also overseen the development of Access, a trade event set to launch in March 2026, designed to serve businesses across the jewellery sector.