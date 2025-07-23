Clarity & Success Adds T H March Insurance Integration to Evolution EPOS

Clarity & Success has introduced an integration with T H March, enabling retailers using the Evolution EPOS system to offer jewellery insurance at the point of sale.

Retailers can now provide March Guard insurance through the till at the time of purchase. Once the customer accepts the insurance, the system connects to T H March, activates the cover and prints a certificate.

Insurance Available At Time Of Sale

Clarity & Success states that the new function helps customers obtain insurance for items that may not be fully covered under standard household policies. The March Guard cover includes no excess and does not affect household insurance claims.

Karen Russell, Managing Director of Clarity & Success UK, said:

“Being able to instantly cover high-value jewellery or watches at the point of purchase gives the customer peace of mind from not having to consider special cover under contents insurance. They can leave the store in the knowledge that it’s covered and have paper in their hands to prove it.”

Retailer Benefits and Customer Follow-up

Retailers receive a fixed commission for each accepted insurance policy. The integration also allows retailers to send reminders around renewal dates, with the option to offer revaluations or inspections.

Implications For Jewellers

The integration highlights a continued focus on embedding services into retail systems. For jewellers, this may simplify how insurance is discussed and arranged at the time of sale and help maintain ongoing customer contact.

Retailers already using Evolution can now access this insurance feature within their current setup, offering a streamlined way to include insurance options during transactions.