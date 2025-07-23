Close Menu
    Sunday, July 27
    thmarchonevolutiontill
    Industry News

    Clarity & Success Adds T H March Insurance Integration to Evolution EPOS

    Ruchi SinglaBy 2 Mins Read

    Clarity & Success has introduced an integration with T H March, enabling retailers using the Evolution EPOS system to offer jewellery insurance at the point of sale.

    Retailers can now provide March Guard insurance through the till at the time of purchase. Once the customer accepts the insurance, the system connects to T H March, activates the cover and prints a certificate.

    Insurance Available At Time Of Sale

    Clarity & Success states that the new function helps customers obtain insurance for items that may not be fully covered under standard household policies. The March Guard cover includes no excess and does not affect household insurance claims.

    Karen Russell, Managing Director of Clarity & Success UK, said:

    “Being able to instantly cover high-value jewellery or watches at the point of purchase gives the customer peace of mind from not having to consider special cover under contents insurance. They can leave the store in the knowledge that it’s covered and have paper in their hands to prove it.”

    Retailer Benefits and Customer Follow-up

    Retailers receive a fixed commission for each accepted insurance policy. The integration also allows retailers to send reminders around renewal dates, with the option to offer revaluations or inspections.

    Implications For Jewellers

    The integration highlights a continued focus on embedding services into retail systems. For jewellers, this may simplify how insurance is discussed and arranged at the time of sale and help maintain ongoing customer contact.

    Retailers already using Evolution can now access this insurance feature within their current setup, offering a streamlined way to include insurance options during transactions.

    Share.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

    Related Posts

    Jewellery industry news & insights delivered straight to your inbox

    Get the free 5-minute newsletter read by Jewellery Industry professionals who want to get ahead

    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Your subscription has been successful.

    Jewellery Monthly is part of Loupe Media Network

    Privacy policy | Terms of useCookie Policy