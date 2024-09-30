CIBJO President Addresses the UN General Assembly, Reaffirms Industry’s Commitment to SDGs

On 26 September 2024, Gaetano Cavalieri, President of CIBJO (The World Jewellery Confederation), addressed the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Speaking on behalf of the global jewellery, gemstone, and precious metals industries, Cavalieri spoke on the jewellery industry’s efforts towards supporting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), stating that “our world faces unprecedented challenges, but together we still have the opportunity to construct a better future for all, building resilience and leaving no one behind.”

CIBJO, which has held Special Consultative Status with the UN’s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) since 2006, was one of a select few NGOs given the opportunity to speak during the session. Cavalieri’s address was delivered as part of CIBJO’s role representing the jewellery industry at the UN.

Support for the 2030 Agenda

In his speech, Cavalieri highlighted the importance of the 2030 Agenda and urged the industry to increase its focus on addressing poverty and supporting sustainable and resilient solutions.

“We are fully committed to reinforce the 2030 Agenda and to eradicate poverty during these times of multiple crises, through the effective delivery of sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions,” said Cavalieri. He also added, “With only seven years left to meet the goals of the 2030 Agenda, we all need to scale up.”

No Contradiction Between Luxury and Sustainability

Cavalieri addressed the potential perception of a contradiction between the luxury goods sector and efforts to solve global challenges. He stressed that the industry’s reliance on raw materials from economically underdeveloped regions creates a strong strategic interest in collaborating with governments and international partners.

“There is no contradiction in a luxury product industry committing itself to helping solve the world’s most pressing economic, social and environmental challenges,” he noted. “Our raw materials are sourced predominantly in economically under-developed regions of Africa, South America, Asia and the South Pacific, as are many of our key stakeholders. We have an overriding strategic interest in partnering with governments and the international community.”

Industry Paradigm Shift

Cavalieri also highlighted CIBJO’s long standing support for a change in the governance of the jewellery, gemstone, and precious metals industries, with a focus on empowering supplier countries and communities. He outlined a vision where these regions become key decision-makers, benefiting more equitably from the industry.

“CIBJO has long supported a paradigm-change in the world jewellery, gemstone and precious metals industries,” said Cavalieri, “by which those countries, communities and individuals, who for centuries have supplied our essential raw materials, become empowered as key decision-makers, able to contribute and benefit equitably from the planning and management of the jewellery business in general, so as to support their own economic and social development.”

Transition from CSR to ESG Models

In his concluding remarks, Cavalieri explained that the industry is moving from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) models to more measurable Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) frameworks, which focus on the impact of businesses on society and the environment.

“We currently are working on designing measurable and quantifiable activities and benchmarks to reflect a company’s external impact on society and the environment,” he stated. “Our ESG guidance document, which is available online at no cost, presents 14 specific principles, five of which relate to environmental policy, four to socially responsible policies, and five to governance. Each principle includes a set of recommended actions, and an indication of its relevance to specific UN Sustainable Development Goals.”