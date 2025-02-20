Céline Assimon to Step Down as CEO of De Beers Jewellers

Céline Assimon will leave her role as CEO of De Beers Jewellers at the end of the month, the company has confirmed.

Assimon joined De Beers Jewellers in 2020 after leaving Swiss luxury jeweller De Grisogono. In 2021, she took on the additional role of CEO of Forevermark, a position she held until March 2024, when De Beers restructured the brand to focus on the Indian market.

During her time with De Beers, the company focused on expanding its core collections and high jewellery range while increasing its presence in key markets.

Future Direction for De Beers Jewellers

A De Beers spokesperson acknowledged Assimon’s contributions, noting her role in expanding the company’s jewellery collections, strengthening partnerships, and overseeing preparations for the Rue de la Paix flagship store in Paris, set to open later this year.

Her departure comes as De Beers Jewellers continues to adjust its retail strategy and refine its approach in the global luxury jewellery sector.

Implications for the Jewellery Industry

Jewellers will be watching closely to see who takes on the role next and how De Beers Jewellers continues to navigate a competitive market. The appointment of a new CEO will likely indicate the company’s next phase of strategic development.