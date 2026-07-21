Car Boot Sale Ring Bought for £5 Identified as 3.02 ct Natural Diamond Worth £15,000

A ring purchased for £5 at a car boot sale has been identified as a 3.02 ct natural diamond set in 18 ct gold with an estimated value of £15,000 following an appraisal at a jewellery valuation event in Oxfordshire. The identification was made by WeBuyVintage gemologist Asha Nayak during a public valuation roadshow held at Seacourt Hall in Botley.

The owner brought the ring to the event believing it to be costume jewellery, having bought it simply because she liked its appearance. Following examination, the piece was identified as a natural diamond ring with an estimated value of £15,000.

Valuation Reveals Unexpected Diamond

Speaking after receiving the valuation, the owner said: “I was completely shocked. I only paid £5 for the ring thinking it was just an attractive costume jewellery piece and never expected it to be worth thousands.

“It was such an incredible surprise and a moment I will never forget.”

Nayak, who is a Fellow of the Gemmological Association of Great Britain, identified the stone as a 3.02 ct natural diamond mounted in 18 ct gold.

She said: “Finds like this are exactly why we love what we do. Jewellery can often hold incredible stories and sometimes the most unassuming pieces can turn out to be something truly special.”

Professional Assessment

The case highlights the role of professional gemological assessment in identifying jewellery that may have been incorrectly described or overlooked. Without examination by a qualified professional, it can be difficult to determine whether a diamond is natural or laboratory-grown or to establish its approximate weight and the characteristics of its setting.

No details were released regarding the diamond’s color, clarity, cut or whether it was accompanied by a grading report. These factors can have a significant impact on the market value of a diamond of this size.

Roadshow Network

The appraisal took place during one of WeBuyVintage’s public valuation roadshows, where members of the public can bring jewellery, antiques and collectibles for assessment. The company operates more than 250 roadshows across the UK each month. It purchases items directly from sellers and refers pieces to auction where this is expected to achieve a higher return.

The company has not disclosed whether the owner accepted an offer for the ring or retained it following the valuation.