British Hallmarking Council to Retain Role Within Department for Business and Trade

The British Hallmarking Council (BHC) will retain its regulatory responsibilities under the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), following a government review of arm’s-length bodies (ALBs) carried out as part of the Regulation Action Plan.

The decision was confirmed at a recent meeting of the BHC, held at the Sheffield Assay Office, after the Council had earlier been named for abolition in a speech by Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle.

Transfer of Responsibilities

Although plans for the closure of the BHC were outlined at the Regional Investment Summit on 21 October, it has since been confirmed that the Council’s statutory responsibilities will transfer to DBT. This follows a cross-government review of ALBs launched by the Cabinet Office in April 2025.

The BHC will continue to oversee hallmarking standards, compliance and enforcement within the UK precious metals sector.

Leadership and Focus

At the meeting in Sheffield, the Council noted the departure of Chairman Noel Hunter, with reference to his involvement in areas such as online marketplace regulation and consumer protection.

New Chairman Simon Topman outlined the Council’s focus on delivering its statutory remit, stating:

“We will continue to deliver our regulatory responsibilities to maintain hallmarking standards, which enjoy worldwide recognition, and to support this initiative.

“We also welcome the opportunity to move British hallmarking forward into a new era – one that was not foreseen when the 1973 Hallmarking Act was created.

“At a time when counterfeits and confusion threaten both consumer protection and the financial wellbeing of our sector, we will work closely with ministers to ensure that the integrity and authenticity of the UK hallmark remains a rock of confidence in an ocean of fast-changing marketplaces, especially online.”

Context for the Jewellery Sector

The decision confirms that hallmarking regulation will remain under formal government oversight at a time when the sale of unhallmarked goods through digital platforms has raised concerns within the trade. The statutory provisions of the Hallmarking Act 1973 remain in effect, and the role of the UK’s Assay Offices is unchanged.

The Council’s transfer into DBT may lead to further administrative or policy developments as the government continues to review and restructure ALBs. For jewellers, the clarification provides an update on the status of hallmarking regulation and the framework under which it will continue to operate.