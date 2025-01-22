British Academy of Jewellery Unaffected by Parent Company’s Administration

The British Academy of Jewellery (BAJ) remains unaffected by the administration of its parent company, Free To Learn (F2L).

While F2L has ceased operations following the termination of its government-funded adult education contracts, BAJ continues to deliver its apprenticeships, diplomas, and degree programmes in jewellery design and manufacturing.

The Background to F2L’s Administration

Free To Learn was established in 2010 and grew rapidly, securing more than £20 million in public funding between 2019 and 2023 to deliver Adult Education Budget (AEB) courses. The organisation employed over 100 staff and worked on both direct contracts and subcontracted arrangements.

Difficulties arose after an Ofsted inspection found concerns with teaching quality and learner outcomes. These included delays in issuing qualifications needed for employment and cases where learners were not supported to meet their intended goals. As a result, F2L’s contracts with the DfE and regional MCAs, including the West Midlands and South Yorkshire authorities, were terminated.

The British Academy of Jewellery: Operating Independently

The British Academy of Jewellery (BAJ), acquired by F2L in 2016, operates independently as a provider of apprenticeships, diplomas, and degree programmes in jewellery design and manufacturing. Although BAJ is owned by F2L, its leadership has stated that its operations and publicly funded contracts are unaffected by the administration of its parent company.

Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Gherscovic confirmed that BAJ continues to meet its commitments and maintain its programmes with the support of advanced learner loans.

Considerations for the Jewellery Sector

F2L’s administration underscores the importance of financial and operational stability within the broader training sector, including for providers that serve specialised industries such as jewellery. Jewellers and training providers may benefit from conducting thorough due diligence when forming partnerships with educational institutions to ensure high standards and reliable outcomes for learners.

BAJ’s continued operation and focus on its training programmes play a critical role in supporting the jewellery industry’s need for a skilled workforce. As a key training provider in the sector, its ongoing activities are vital to maintaining the talent pipeline.