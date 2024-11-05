Close Menu
    Tuesday, November 5
    bostwana
    Industry News

    Botswana’s New President Aims to Secure De Beers Diamond Sales Agreement

    Ruchi SinglaBy 3 Mins Read

    Botswana’s newly elected president, Duma Boko, has announced his intention to expedite negotiations for a new diamond sales agreement with De Beers – a deal that will have significant implications for Botswana’s diamond industry.

    According to data from Botswana’s central bank, Debswana’s rough diamond sales dropped by around 52% in the first nine months of 2024. This decline highlights the need for a steady, beneficial agreement for Botswana’s economy, where diamonds remain a central revenue source.

    A Decade-long Diamond Pact Under Negotiation

    In 2023, De Beers and Botswana’s government agreed in principle to a diamond sales framework that aims to gradually increase Botswana’s share of diamonds from Debswana, a 50-50 joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government, from 25% to 50% over a ten-year period. This change was designed to give Botswana increased revenue from its diamond resources, a goal promoted by the previous administration under President Mokgweetsi Masisi. However, the agreement has yet to be formally signed, in part due to recent political changes.

    Boko acknowledged the complexities in the negotiations and expressed his intent to secure a stable agreement. Commenting on the discussions with De Beers, he noted, “The relationship with De Beers could have been damaged by the way the negotiations were handled,” adding that De Beers had at one point been “considering walking away, not signing at all … (a) very dangerous position to be in as a country.”

    Focus on Collaboration and Compromise

    Boko has pledged to take a collaborative approach in renewing discussions with De Beers, recognising the need for mutual understanding and compromise. He stated, “A proper negotiation involves compromise, where you get a bit of what you wanted, the other person gets a bit.” Boko aims to ensure that Botswana’s partnership with De Beers remains steady.

    A spokesperson for De Beers confirmed the company’s willingness to work alongside Botswana’s government, stating, “We will continue to work with Botswana’s Government in support of shared objectives, as we always have.”

    Anglo American’s Strategic Review and Potential Impact

    Anglo American has been assessing options for a possible divestment of De Beers as part of a broader restructuring initiative. The Botswana government currently holds a 15% stake in De Beers, and discussions on potentially increasing this share have been ongoing. Earlier this year, former President Masisi suggested that Botswana may seek to expand its shareholding, an option that could remain on the table under Boko’s administration.

    Industry analysts are optimistic about the potential for progress following Botswana’s election results. Diamond industry analyst Paul Zimnisky commented, “Diamonds by far represent the most important industry for Botswana, so this has to be one of the front and centre issues for the (new) president. I would expect to see progress on this front now.”

    Share.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

    Related Posts

    Jewellery industry news & insights delivered straight to your inbox

    Get the free 5-minute newsletter read by Jewellery Industry professionals who want to get ahead

    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Your subscription has been successful.

    Jewellery Monthly is part of Loupe Media Network

    Privacy policy | Terms of useCookie Policy