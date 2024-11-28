Botswana to Introduce Export Certification for Rough Diamonds in Collaboration with G7

Botswana is set to establish an export certification system for rough diamonds in collaboration with the G7 diamond technical team.

This move aims to bolster traceability measures, ensuring compliance with G7 restrictions on Russian-origin diamonds while supporting global efforts to enhance transparency in the diamond trade.

The collaboration follows the G7’s introduction of an import ban on Russian diamonds, which came into effect on 1 January 2024. This ban was further extended on 1 March 2024 to cover Russian diamonds processed in third countries.

To support these measures, the first certification node capable of verifying diamond origins became operational in the European Union earlier this year. Botswana’s planned certification system will align with these standards and strengthen its role as a responsible diamond producer.

New Certification Node to Boost Traceability

Botswana and the G7 diamond technical team have conducted a gap analysis of Botswana’s current frameworks for diamond export certification. This analysis, carried out in partnership with Belgium, identified areas requiring alignment with G7 requirements. The findings will inform the development of a new certification node in Botswana, expected to become operational in 2025.

The node will certify the origin of rough diamonds exported from Botswana, ensuring they meet the G7’s strict traceability requirements. This is a critical measure to prevent Russian-mined diamonds from entering G7 markets and to provide assurance across the supply chain.

Ethical Practices at the Forefront

At the FACET event in Antwerp on 26 November 2024, Botswana’s President Duma Boko highlighted the nation’s commitment to ethical and sustainable practices within the diamond sector. He stated:

“Botswana is committed to advancing traceability and responsible mining practices, ensuring that its diamond production meets ethical and sustainable standards.”

This initiative aligns with Botswana’s long-standing efforts to promote transparency and accountability in diamond mining, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in responsible diamond production.

Implications for the Jewellery Industry

The establishment of a certification node in Botswana will have significant implications for jewellers and the global diamond trade. It will help ensure compliance with G7 standards while addressing growing consumer demand for ethically sourced diamonds. For jewellers, this offers a clear pathway to meet regulatory requirements and reinforce trust in their supply chains.

Broader Industry Collaboration

The G7 diamond technical team has indicated plans to work with other African diamond-producing nations, including Namibia and Angola, to develop similar certification nodes. This expanded network could enhance transparency and traceability across the diamond supply chain, setting new standards for ethical sourcing in the industry.