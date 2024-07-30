Close Menu
    Tuesday, July 30
    assay office
    Industry News

    Birmingham Assay Office Cuts Valuation Time to 10 Days

    Ruchi Singla

    The Birmingham Assay Office has introduced a new 10 working day lead time for its jewellery and watch valuations service, aiming to address the industry’s need for quicker valuations.

    Commitment to Accuracy

    Despite the reduced lead time, the Birmingham Assay Office states that the accuracy and expertise of its valuations will remain consistent. Maintaining high standards of precision is a priority.

    For professional jewellers, the new 10 working day lead time offers a faster turnaround for client valuations, which can improve customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. 

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

