Birmingham Assay Office Cuts Valuation Time to 10 Days

The Birmingham Assay Office has introduced a new 10 working day lead time for its jewellery and watch valuations service, aiming to address the industry’s need for quicker valuations.

Commitment to Accuracy

Despite the reduced lead time, the Birmingham Assay Office states that the accuracy and expertise of its valuations will remain consistent. Maintaining high standards of precision is a priority.

For professional jewellers, the new 10 working day lead time offers a faster turnaround for client valuations, which can improve customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.