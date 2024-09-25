Close Menu
    Wednesday, September 25
    Beaverbrooks Extends Partnership with Blackpool FC

    Ruchi Singla

    Beaverbrooks has renewed its long standing partnership with Blackpool Football Club, continuing its support for the local community and maintaining its presence in the region.

    Partnership Overview

    Beaverbrooks, a family-owned jeweller established in 1919, has extended its sponsorship agreement with Blackpool FC, a club they have supported for several years. 

    This partnership sees Beaverbrooks remain as the Official Partner of Blackpool FC, highlighting the jeweller’s ongoing support for local initiatives and involvement in the community.

    Support for Local Community

    Mark Adlestone OBE, Chairman at Beaverbrooks and a lifelong supporter of Blackpool FC, expressed his enthusiasm about the renewed partnership. He stated, “Beaverbrooks is delighted to continue our partnership with Blackpool Football Club. As a lifelong supporter myself, it’s great for our business to show our commitment to the Club as an Official Partner. As a local company, we are keen to give something back and as an avid Tangerine supporter, this partnership really is a great way to show our company’s support.”

    Sponsorship Details

    The sponsorship includes the ‘Man of the Match’ award, reflecting Beaverbrooks’ ongoing support for the club. This partnership helps reinforce their association with Blackpool FC and their involvement in local sponsorship.

    Martin Booker, Commercial Manager at Blackpool FC, commented on the positive impact of this partnership on both the club and Beaverbrooks. He said, “We are delighted that Beaverbrooks continue to support the Club as an Official Partner. They are a large, local employer with their Head Office based here on the Fylde Coast and the employees enjoy the match day experience here at Bloomfield Road. Through the partnership we will continue to promote Beaverbrooks as trusted specialists in diamonds, jewellery designers and luxury watches.”

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

