Baunat Group Launches Valquère – a Hybrid Diamond Jewellery Brand

Baunat has launched a new brand, Valquère, that integrates lab-grown and natural diamonds, produced in Belgium and using recycled 18Kt gold and lab-grown diamonds.

Commenting on the dual use of diamond types, Stefaan Mouradian, CEO of the Baunat Group, stated, “Both natural and lab grown diamonds present unique advantages. Natural diamonds carry a rich history and offer long-term investment value, while lab grown diamonds deliver exceptional brilliance and quality at a more accessible price point. In the end, both options are indistinguishable in terms of sparkle, beauty, and texture. A diamond is a diamond, and the decision comes down to personal preference.”

Focus on Craftsmanship

The Valquère collection aims to focus on Belgian craftsmanship with attention to detailed settings and metalwork. The brand’s tagline, “Statement Made,” reflects its focus on unique designs, including large fancy shapes and coloured diamonds. The majority of the collection is priced between €1,500 and €4,000, with some pieces exceeding €10,000.

Use of Sustainable Materials

Valquère uses materials such as diamonds selected for their cut, colour, and clarity, sourced from laboratories that use renewable energy. The brand also utilises recycled 18Kt gold and 950 platinum to enhance the durability and sustainability of its jewellery.

The brand offers customer support and options for customisation. Stefaan Mouradian added, “We’ve selected a team of diamond jewellery advisors who are fluent in over 20 languages, ensuring we can serve clients worldwide in their preferred language. With high aspirations, VALQUÈRE accepts payments in seven currencies, including cryptocurrency.”

Industry Implications

Valquère’s integration of lab-grown and natural diamonds reflects a growing trend towards sustainable and accessible luxury within the jewellery industry.

By offering a hybrid approach, the brand caters to diverse consumer preferences while maintaining high standards of craftsmanship and quality. This development may encourage other jewellers to explore similar integrations, aligning traditional luxury with modern, eco-conscious practices.