BAJ to Host Online Apprenticeship Info-Session for Jewellery Industry Employers

The British Academy of Jewellery (BAJ) has announced an online info-session for businesses interested in hiring apprentices.

The session, scheduled for 6 November 2024, aims to provide jewellers and jewellery industry employers with insights into the advantages and logistics of hiring apprentices trained specifically for the industry.

Targeted Support for Industry Employers

The online info-session will run from 16:00 to 17:00 and is open to jewellery industry stakeholders, including business owners, brand representatives, workshop managers, training managers, and HR professionals. BAJ’s apprenticeship programme aligns with current standards for the Jewellery, Silversmithing and Allied Trades Professionals, providing specialised training for the sector.

Gary Wroe, Managing Director at Hockley Mint, attested to the value of working with BAJ’s apprenticeship programme: “Working with BAJ and their apprenticeship programme has allowed us to create a secure framework for each of our Apprentices. The process has been uncomplicated and the support that we have received has been second to none.”

Info-Session Agenda

BAJ’s info-session will cover:

Benefits of Hiring an Apprentice : How apprentices can add value to jewellery businesses.

: How apprentices can add value to jewellery businesses. Tailored Training : Options available through BAJ’s apprenticeship programme.

: Options available through BAJ’s apprenticeship programme. Government Funding : Funding options available for employers.

: Funding options available for employers. Support from BAJ: Guidance offered to employers throughout the apprenticeship process.

BAJ’s Careers & Industry Engagement Manager, Ioanna Kefalogianni, highlighted the session’s purpose: “We are thrilled to be hosting these info-sessions to help industry professionals empower their business with the fresh energy, talent, and innovation that apprentices bring.”

Benefits to Jewellery Employers

The info-session will outline how apprenticeships can benefit jewellery employers. Attendees will learn about industry-specific training and ways apprentices can support business growth and skill development. Jewellers can also learn about government funding available for hiring apprentices.

Jewellery industry professionals interested in attending can register for the event on BAJ’s Eventbrite page.