    Tuesday, June 10
    Education

    BAJ Students Design Wearable Car Keys for Vaughtons Collaboration

    Ruchi Singla

    Students from the British Academy of Jewellery (BAJ) developed wearable car key designs as part of a collaboration with Birmingham-based Vaughtons Automotive

    The competition asked second-year BA (Hons) students to create functional jewellery pieces inspired by Ferrari.

    Industry Collaboration with Vaughtons

    Nick Hobbis, Managing Director at Vaughtons, visited BAJ’s Camden Town campus on 4 April to judge the submissions and announce the winners.

    “I was honoured to be invited to judge the design challenge for the BA (Hons) second-year students. There is clearly a lot of talent coming through and I look forward to seeing them in the industry one day in the future. Well done!”

    Vaughtons, a company involved in producing automotive and ceremonial items, supported the project as part of its collaboration with design education.

    Winning Designs Announced

    Lily Straker received first place for her design, the Velocity Key Pendant, which incorporates ruby stones and design elements referencing motorsport. The piece also functions as a wearable car key.

    “The Velocity Key Pendant is a bold fusion of high-performance engineering and luxury design, inspired by the raw power and adrenaline of motorsport. Shaped by the dynamic aesthetics of racing car drift marks, its sleek, sculpted form captures the essence of speed, precision, and control. Embedded within the pendant are two striking ruby stones, symbolising the legendary Ferrari red—a tribute to passion, performance, and racing heritage. More than just an accessory, the pendant functions as a wearable car key, seamlessly blending innovation with elegance. Designed for those who live life in the fast lane, the Velocity Key Pendant is a statement of both speed and sophistication, embodying the thrill of the track in a piece that is as functional as it is iconic. Whether worn as a symbol of ambition or used to ignite the roar of an engine, this pendant is where luxury meets velocity.” – Lily Straker @strakersjwls on Instagram

    A Highly Commended award was given to Ruth Walter for the Ferrari 18kt Gold Watch, a wristwatch designed to function as a discreet car key.

    “The Ferrari 18kt Gold Watch is designed to seamlessly blend into everyday jewellery, offering a quiet expression of luxury and sophistication. With its timeless elegance and subtle refinement, it functions as more than just a timepiece. This innovative watch serves as a discreet wearable car key for Ferrari owners, merging cutting-edge technology with high-end design. Its understated appearance ensures it remains stylish without drawing attention, making it a perfect complement to any outfit. The concept behind this watch is to create a piece that embodies both style and functionality, offering the convenience of modern technology without compromising on the timeless appeal of classic luxury. It’s a refined, practical accessory that doesn’t disrupt the wearer’s personal style, but rather enhances it, an elegant solution for those who appreciate both innovation and tradition.” – Ruth Walter @ruthwalterjewellery on Instagram

    Design Education and Industry Engagement

    The project is part of a broader trend of cross-industry collaborations that give students experience in commercially-oriented design. For jewellers, it reflects ongoing interest in jewellery that incorporates functional technology.

    Such projects are designed to build student skills in product development, design execution, and working with commercial briefs.To find out more about the jewellery course and view additional student work, visit the British Academy of Jewellery’s website.

    Ruchi is our trusted breaking news reporter, keeping you informed about the latest trends, launches, and significant events as they unfold. With a commitment to accuracy and a passion for adding a layer of insight, Ruchi creates informative and engaging content that shines a light across the world of jewellery.

