Artificial Intelligence and Its Impact on Gold Demand

Gold prices have hit historic highs, recently surpassing US$2,700 per ounce, sparking industry-wide speculation about what’s driving this surge.

While numerous factors influence gold’s value, one question stands out: is the rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies playing a role? That’s the question that the World Gold Council recently answered, and it’s fascinating reading.

Rising Gold Prices and AI Demand

Over the past two decades, gold demand in electronics has fluctuated, peaking at 328 tonnes in 2010 before declining to 249 tonnes in 2023. However, a modest recovery is underway, with AI emerging as a significant driver. AI-powered systems, such as those used in smartphones, autonomous vehicles, and data centres, depend on advanced hardware. These components, including processors and sensors, often incorporate gold for its superior conductivity and corrosion resistance. According to the World Gold Council, this technological demand could be a contributing factor in today’s elevated gold prices.

Gold’s Role in AI Technologies



AI applications require hardware that performs with high precision, speed, and reliability—qualities that gold helps enable. Its ability to conduct electricity efficiently and resist corrosion makes it vital in the production of high-performance processors, memory chips, and other components. The expansion of data centres, which power AI-driven innovations, further amplifies this demand. AI’s influence is not just limited to traditional devices but extends to cutting-edge developments, from autonomous vehicles to healthcare technologies, solidifying gold’s role in this evolving landscape.

Challenges of Substitution and Thrifting



Historically, rising gold prices have pushed manufacturers to explore ways to use less gold through substitution and thrifting. However, many of these strategies have already been implemented, and further reductions risk compromising the performance and durability of electronic components. This limits how much manufacturers can offset costs, meaning that AI-driven demand is likely to continue supporting elevated gold prices.

Gold’s Role Beyond AI



The electronics sector remains a key consumer of gold, but its applications extend far beyond AI. In medical devices, gold is valued for its biocompatibility and use in diagnostics. The aerospace industry relies on gold for its reflective properties and resistance to extreme temperatures. Clean technologies, such as hydrogen production, are also exploring gold’s catalytic potential. These diverse uses highlight the metal’s versatility and ensure its continued relevance across multiple industries.

For our industry, rising gold prices driven by industrial demand create both challenges and opportunities. Higher gold costs may affect production and pricing strategies, but gold’s enduring status as a valuable material ensures its continued consumer appeal. As industrial uses like AI highlight gold’s versatility, jewellers can leverage this narrative to reinforce its importance in both traditional and modern contexts. Understanding these market dynamics will be key to navigating price fluctuations and sustaining customer demand.