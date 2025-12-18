Applications Open for 2026 Getting Started Online Programme by Goldsmiths’ Centre

The Goldsmiths’ Centre is now accepting applications for Getting Started Online, a free, one-week business course for early-career designer-jewellers, silversmiths and craftspeople based in the UK.

The course will take place from Monday, 9 to Friday, 13 March 2026 and will be delivered entirely online.

Course Content and Format

The online course provides business training sessions delivered by professionals working in the industry. It covers topics including product development, branding and selling, establishing sales channels and planning for growth.

A keynote session will feature Annie Warburton, CEO of the Goldsmiths’ Company, in conversation with British jewellery designer Annoushka Ducas MBE. The session will address topics related to brand development and business sustainability in the jewellery sector.

The course links to other programmes run by the Goldsmiths’ Centre, such as Spotlighting, Getting Started and Shine.

Application Process and Q&A Session

Applications close at 5 pm on Sunday, 11 January 2026. Before the deadline, prospective applicants can attend a free online Q&A session on 6 January 2026. This will offer an opportunity to speak with the course team and former participant Gillian Finlay.

Finlay, who took part in the 2022 edition, said: “Once my family had grown up, I decided to go back to designing and making jewellery to fulfil my making ambitions. I was selected for the Goldsmiths’ Centre Getting Started Online course in 2022. This programme really helped to continually focus me, so that my path going forward was a stronger one, with much more clarity.”

For further details and to apply, visit:

www.goldsmiths-centre.org/getting-started-online