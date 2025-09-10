Antwerp Jewellery Week to Return in October 2025 with Expanded International Focus

The third edition of Antwerp Jewellery Week (AJW) will take place from 8 to 12 October 2025, featuring over 50 jewellers, designers and students from Belgium and abroad. The event will include exhibitions, talks, workshops and guided tours across various venues in the city, with a focus on both traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design.

Programme Highlights and Thematic Focus

This year’s theme, Back to Basics, focuses on the historical foundations of jewellery craftsmanship in Antwerp. The programme will include a presentation on Wim Ibens, who established Atelier 35 at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp. The atelier is still used today for jewellery training.

A dedicated exhibition will feature the work of Ibens’ former student Laurent Max De Cock, known for his work with titanium and clasp mechanisms. His work and techniques will be presented alongside demonstrations of metal chasing methods previously taught at Technicum, an Antwerp-based jewellery training institution.

Educational institutions including the Royal Academy, Technicum and Sint Lucas will be recognised for their contribution to jewellery training in the city. Artist and former Sint Lucas professor Siegfried De Buck will also be included in the programme.

Student and Public Engagement

Students from Antwerp’s jewellery schools will exhibit their work during the event. Exhibitions will take place at Wolstraat 33 and Hendrik Conscienceplein, with master’s students presenting their pieces at Fameus on 9 October. On 10 October, Fameus will host a discussion between former students of Ibens and current graduates on the state of contemporary jewellery-making.

A family workshop led by students, focusing on circular jewellery design, will take place on 12 October. All activities are free to attend, except for the optional guided tours, which require advance booking via the event website.

International Exhibitors and Locations

This edition marks the first time international designers have been included in the official programme. Exhibitors from Taiwan, the UK, Spain and other European countries will join Belgian jewellers at venues including National55 Gallery (Prekersstraat 55) and Beyond Space Gallery (Pourbusstraat 7).

Participating Antwerp-based jewellers include Rembrandt Jordan, Mass Lee, Mia & Moi, Onno Jewelry, Lydia Segers and Steven De Jaeger. Many are alumni of local jewellery schools and will be exhibiting in their own ateliers.

The work on display will include various styles, materials and price levels, according to organisers.

Promotional Activities

A necklace designed by Laurent Max De Cock will be raffled among visitors. Participation requires completing the AJW map by visiting all official route locations. The draw will take place on the final day of the event.

Industry Context

Antwerp Jewellery Week includes both historically rooted craftsmanship and work by current design graduates. This format brings together exhibitions, educational institutions and public events in central Antwerp.

Initiator and organiser Vinciane van Grotenhuis explains:

“Antwerp Jewellery Week is the moment to discover the talent, diversity, craftsmanship, creativity and innovative spirit of both Antwerp and international jewellery designers. The AJW route is set in Antwerp’s vibrant city centre. Thanks to over 50 exhibiting designers and jewellers, the public can explore their unique worlds. AJW is the perfect opportunity to reach a new audience and to experience contemporary jewellery design.”

For details, including the full programme and list of exhibitors, visit: www.antwerpjewelleryweek.com