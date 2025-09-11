Antwerp Hosts Busy Auction Month as Over 1,800 Diamantaires Attend Rough Diamond Tenders

Antwerp’s diamond district is experiencing a sharp increase in trading activity this September, with eight rough diamond auctions scheduled across the month. Four of these are being held simultaneously in the first week alone, drawing more than 1,800 diamantaires from across the globe to bid on 900 parcels of rough stones.

According to the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), the volume of tenders and number of participants highlight Antwerp’s continued role as a key international hub for rough diamond trade.

Infrastructure and Capacity Enabling Concurrent Auctions

The auctions are being hosted by Bonas, a long-established Antwerp-based diamond auction house. Bonas reports that its facility, with 32 dedicated viewing rooms, is currently the only location globally with the infrastructure to support four auctions running in parallel.

“Organising eight tenders, four of them simultaneously, is something that only Bonas in Antwerp can do,” said Philip Hoymans, Managing Director of Bonas. He added that extensive security and operational systems are in place, including 191 security cameras, daily checks on up to 2,000 diamond weights, and support from eight court bailiffs.

In total, around 850,000 carats of rough diamonds equivalent to 170 kilograms are being offered, with an estimated market value of approximately USD 90 million. The stones being tendered originate from producing countries including Botswana, Canada, Lesotho, Brazil, Tanzania, Namibia and Angola.

Timing Linked to End-of-Year Retail Demand

The AWDC notes that the current auction period is strategically timed. September represents the final window for diamantaires to acquire rough stones that can be cut, polished and incorporated into jewellery in time to meet demand during the peak end-of-year retail season, particularly in the US.

Karen Rentmeesters, CEO of the AWDC, said that both supply and demand factors are behind the high level of trading activity in Antwerp. “Antwerp remains the preferred trading hub for many diamond producers to bring their rough diamonds to market. On the one hand, there is the critical mass of available goods and the buyers to match them. Together, this creates the most optimal bidding conditions, resulting in the best possible prices for the goods. On the other hand, Antwerp offers a stable and predictable business environment with reliable trading partners,” she said.

Access and Travel Improvements for International Buyers

The AWDC also highlighted the role of improved international travel facilitation, including streamlined visa processes through the Belgian Consulate in Mumbai. These developments have allowed increased participation from overseas buyers.

Context for Jewellers

For jewellers, the timing and volume of rough diamond tenders in Antwerp will likely influence rough supply availability and pricing heading into the final quarter. With around 13,000 bids expected across 900 parcels, the demand side signals continued interest from the midstream sector ahead of the holiday season.

The concentration of tenders in Antwerp this month also reflects continued industry reliance on centralised hubs with well-established trading infrastructure and regulatory frameworks.