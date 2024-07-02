Allied Gold Acquires Brown & Newirth 

Allied Gold Limited, the UK’s largest bridal jewellery manufacturer, has acquired bridal jewellery brand, Brown & Newirth Limited. This acquisition, effective immediately, ensures Brown & Newirth remains under British ownership and highlights both companies’ commitment to preserving and enhancing British craftsmanship in the jewellery industry.

Commitment to British Craftsmanship

Both companies have a long history of collaboration, with their directors working together for over a decade. Jerry Anderson, Managing Director of Allied Gold, stated: “We are delighted to welcome Brown & Newirth into the Allied Gold Group. This acquisition underscores our dedication to preserving the rich heritage and exceptional craftsmanship of the British jewellery industry. I have been a long-time admirer of Brown & Newirth illustrious history and unparalleled reputation which I believe aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. We are excited to support and nurture its growth in the years to come.”

John Ball, Managing Director of Brown & Newirth, echoed these sentiments: “This is a significant moment for Brown & Newirth. Allied Gold shares our passion for quality and excellence, and their support will undoubtedly enhance our ability to innovate and extend our reach. This acquisition represents a union of two industry leaders, combining Allied Gold’s extensive resources and digital expertise with Brown & Newirth iconic design and craftsmanship. We deliver exceptional jewellery celebrating life’s most cherished moments and together, we have a very bright future ahead.”

Brown & Newirth Market Presence

Brown & Newirth is known for its bridal jewellery and has a strong presence on the high street, with collections available in over 150 authorised stockists and 30 boutique shop-in-shops nationwide. The brand has transitioned from a behind-the-counter trade supplier to a consumer brand over the years.

Allied Gold’s Integrated Approach

Allied Gold is known for its manufacturing of wedding bands, engagement rings, and bridal jewellery. The company is also a player in the bullion and mill form sector. Allied Gold’s approach includes creating technology to help demonstrate, configure, and sell their products, enhancing customer experience.

Industry Implications

This acquisition promises a new chapter for the jewellery industry, with potential growth and innovation opportunities. The union of Allied Gold and Brown & Newirth reinforces their commitment to sustaining and enhancing British manufacturing for the future. The collaboration aims to combine resources, digital expertise, and craftsmanship to drive the industry’s evolution.

The integration of Allied Gold’s technological advancements with Brown & Newirth design and craftsmanship could set new industry standards and offer professional jewellers insights into future market trends and opportunities.