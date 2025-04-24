Workshops and Masterclasses Confirmed for NAJ’s 2025 Valuers’ Conference

The National Association of Jewellers’ Institute of Registered Valuers (IRV) has confirmed the programme of workshops and masterclasses for the 2025 Valuers’ Conference, taking place on 7–8 June at Edgbaston Park Hotel, Birmingham.

The Conference will feature keynote talks, workshops, and masterclasses for professionals across the jewellery trade, including valuers, retailers, designers, students, and sales professionals. The workshops and masterclasses will run throughout Sunday, 8 June, offering 26 sessions covering a range of technical and business topics relevant to the sector.

Sessions have been extended to 90 minutes to allow for more detailed instruction.

Workshop sessions include:

Colour Stone Grading and Pricing by Gemworld : Led by Çiğdem Lüle and Stuart Robertson, this session will provide hands-on experience in grading coloured gemstones using a system based on the diamond 4Cs and pricing structured around the GemGuide.



: Led by Çiğdem Lüle and Stuart Robertson, this session will provide hands-on experience in grading coloured gemstones using a system based on the diamond 4Cs and pricing structured around the GemGuide. Social Media Best Practices : Dimitri Zlatev will deliver one-to-one sessions offering tailored advice and action plans for strengthening jewellery brands’ social media presence.



: Dimitri Zlatev will deliver one-to-one sessions offering tailored advice and action plans for strengthening jewellery brands’ social media presence. The Elusive History of the Medici Pearls : Harriet Kelsall will explore the history of the Medici Pearls, now known as the Hanover Pearls.



: Harriet Kelsall will explore the history of the Medici Pearls, now known as the Hanover Pearls. Step-by-Step Guide to Getting You on the Road as a Jewellery Valuer : Jacqueline Sanders will present a practical guide for aspiring valuers, outlining strategies for launching a valuation career.



: Jacqueline Sanders will present a practical guide for aspiring valuers, outlining strategies for launching a valuation career. Diamonds v. Synthetic Diamonds: What’s the Difference? : Julia Griffith will deliver an interactive session covering identification methods, unique reactions of laboratory-grown diamonds, and the implications for valuation.



: Julia Griffith will deliver an interactive session covering identification methods, unique reactions of laboratory-grown diamonds, and the implications for valuation. Auction Estimates in Practice : Kate Flitcroft will present methods for valuing jewellery for auction, supported by real-world examples.



: Kate Flitcroft will present methods for valuing jewellery for auction, supported by real-world examples. Testing Mounted Gemstones : Kerry Gregory will lead a practical session using a range of common, rare, and unusual mounted gemstones.



: Kerry Gregory will lead a practical session using a range of common, rare, and unusual mounted gemstones. All Things Diamonds! : Lisa Levinson, Head of UK at the Natural Diamond Council, will explore the role of valuers and valuations in the natural diamond sector, including terminology, diamond verification, and factual information.



: Lisa Levinson, Head of UK at the Natural Diamond Council, will explore the role of valuers and valuations in the natural diamond sector, including terminology, diamond verification, and factual information. Your Blueprint for a Successful Jewellery Valuation Business : Mehdi Saadian will outline strategies for launching and growing a jewellery valuation business.



: Mehdi Saadian will outline strategies for launching and growing a jewellery valuation business. Open Market Research at Auction: Insights and Discussion : Rachel Kinsella will deliver a session on conducting efficient auction market research.



: Rachel Kinsella will deliver a session on conducting efficient auction market research. Photomicrography: The MicroWorld of Gems : Sammantha Maclachlan will provide training on the use of photomicrography in gemstone analysis for valuations.



: Sammantha Maclachlan will provide training on the use of photomicrography in gemstone analysis for valuations. Jet Set Go! A Valuer’s Guide to the Dark Stuff: Sarah Caldwell Steele will present methods for identifying black gemstones such as Whitby jet using low-tech approaches.

Heather Callaway, Chair of the IRV, said,

“We are delighted with this year’s selection of workshops, offering a practical range of speakers and topics for valuation professionals at all levels. With refinements to the day, including longer 90-minute sessions, we are confident that delegates will appreciate the new format.

Places on some workshops are limited, so we urge people to book their places as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”

A full event guide listing all workshops is available online.

Keynote Speakers

On Saturday, 7 June, the Conference will feature keynote talks from:

Kate Flitcroft FGA, Co-Head of UK Jewellery, Bonhams



Dr Aaron Palke, Senior Manager of Coloured Stone Research, GIA



Dr Tehmina Goskar, Research Curator, Museum of Cornish Life



Adrian Hailwood, Founder & Managing Director, The Watch Scholar



Jason Williams, Director, G. F Williams



Dr Çiğdem Lüle, Executive Director, AIJV



Dr Richard Taylor, Director Chairman, Taylor & Co Valuations Ltd

A gala dinner will be held on Saturday evening, during which the David Wilkins Award will be presented and new MIRV and FIRV members acknowledged.

Registration and Pricing

Registration for the Conference is now open, with one- and two-day ticket options available. Special discounted rates apply for NAJ and IRV members.

Ticket prices are:

NAJ/IRV Members :

Two-day ticket: £390 + VAT

One-day ticket: £255 + VAT



: Two-day ticket: £390 + VAT One-day ticket: £255 + VAT Non-Members:

Two-day ticket: £440 + VAT

One-day ticket: £395 + VAT



Accommodation at Edgbaston Park Hotel is available at a reduced delegate rate for the night of Saturday, 7 June.

More information and booking details can be found at: naj.co.uk/Valuers-Conference.