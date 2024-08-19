Workers’ Rights Concerns Emerge in Botswana’s Diamond Sector

Botswana’s diamond manufacturing industry is facing concerns related to workers’ rights, with the Botswana Diamond Workers Union (BDWU) raising issues around the treatment of workers in the cutting and polishing sector and claiming incidents of non-compliance with labour standards. These include the dismissal of workers for joining unions, low wages, and health and safety concerns.

Union Raises Concerns Over Labour Practices

The BDWU, an affiliate of IndustriALL, has brought attention to several practices within Botswana’s diamond supply chain, particularly in the employment of migrant workers. The union asserts that certain companies are not fully adhering to labour laws, citing low wages and union membership issues. The BDWU reports that in some cases, companies have been slow to comply with legal obligations to recognise unions, even when the criteria for recognition are met.

The union has also pointed out areas where benefits, such as transport allowances and medical aid, have been removed without worker consultation, with specific concerns raised about factories like Dharum Cutting Works. Reported grievances include extended working hours without overtime pay and reduced benefits.

Government Inspection and Worker Safety

The BDWU has approached the labour inspectorate to investigate working conditions in the diamond manufacturing sector. While inspections have taken place, the union claims that some of its concerns, including the reduction of wages and precarious employment contracts, were not fully addressed in the reports.

At Dharum Cutting Works, reports of sexual harassment have been documented, with the union calling on the ministry of labour to address these serious claims. According to a labour inspectorate report, instances of inappropriate behaviour by a manager were brought to the ministry’s attention.

“The diamond cutting and polishing sub-sector needs urgent attention or else our diamonds will be tainted by the increasing workers’ and human rights violations,” said Dominic Obusitse Mapoka, BDWU chairperson general.

Looking Ahead: Industry Impact

For Botswana, these developments come at a time when ethical sourcing and transparency are increasingly important in the global diamond market. The BDWU has called for a social dialogue between key industry players, including De Beers Botswana, the Diamond Hub, and the Botswana Diamond Manufacturers Association, to address these issues, though discussions have yet to be initiated.