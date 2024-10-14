Winners Announced at the 2024 NAJ Awards

The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) has announced the winners of the 2024 NAJ Awards, recognising professionals and businesses within the UK jewellery industry.
Supported by headline sponsor Curteis, the event brought together 314 guests to celebrate winners across 14 categories.
Claire Davies, Operations Director at Curteis, expressed the company’s pride in sponsoring the awards, stating, “We are delighted to continue our support for this year’s NAJ Awards and extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the remarkable winners honoured during the event. Their achievements truly reflect the exceptional talent within our industry. We also wish to express our gratitude to the NAJ for hosting another fantastic evening.”
Remarks from the NAJ
Ben Massey, Chief Executive at the NAJ, praised the finalists and sponsors: “What a fantastic evening, and what an incredible group of finalists! Congratulations to all the award winners, shortlisted businesses, and individuals who impressed us with their innovation and professionalism over the past year. Thank you to our amazing sponsors and charity partners who helped make it an unforgettable evening.”
Key Winners
The complete list of finalists and winners for the 2024 NAJ Awards is as follows:
Collection of the Year (sponsored by eBay)
- Aril Jewels
- Boodles – WINNER
- BUUNT Jewellery
- Katherine Alexandra Brunacci Jewellery
- Kimjoux
- Laings
Community Engagement of the Year (sponsored by Aconia Casting)
- Birmingham Assay Office
- Fogal and Barnes
- FORGE – WINNER
- Gemmology Rocks
- The Jewellery Collective
- Wongs Jewellers
CSR Initiative of the Year (sponsored by Responsible Jewellery Council)
- Arihant by Paul Spurgeon – WINNER
- Considered Jewellery
- Dimexon
- Ethica Diamonds
- Hockley Mint – Highly Commended
- Lebrusan Studio
Store Design of the Year (sponsored by Apsley & Heron)
- Camilla Jones – WINNER
- Heera Diamonds
- Laings
- Regina Rowe Jewellers
Designer of the Year (sponsored by RWK Goodman)
- Emma Fathers (Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery)
- Genevieve Schwartz (Genevieve Schwartz Jewellery) – WINNER
- Jane Strang Steel (Fleur Fairfax)
- Sarah Alexander (Laings)
- Sarah Heulwen Lewis (Heulwen Lewis Bespoke)
- Susi Smither (The Rock Hound)
Rising Star of the Year (sponsored by British Academy of Jewellery)
- Aaron Whittingham (Whittinghams)
- Beth Officer (Antique Jewellers) – WINNER
- Ellina Pollitt (Ellina Pollitt Jewellery)
- Lydia Mena (Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery)
- Zoe Law (Birmingham Assay Office)
Salesperson of the Year (sponsored by SaferGems)
- Eddi Norris (Queensmith) – Highly Commended
- Hannah Deason-Barrow (Lily Arkwright)
- Katie Morris (Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery)
- Lyndsey Plain (PA Jewellery)
- Sandra Brown (Jeremy France Jewellers) – WINNER
- Sonu Powar (JQ Diamonds)
Unsung Hero of the Year (sponsored by Presman Mastermelt)
- Amy Wright (Flinn & Steel)
- Emily Robertson (Fernando Jorge)
- Leona Fish (The Guild of Valuers & Jewellers)
- Rob Harrison (Hockley Mint) – Highly Commended
- Sarah Jordan (The William Agency) – WINNER
Workshop Professional of the Year (sponsored by At The Bench)
- Astrid Jaroslawsky (Queensmith) – Highly Commended
- Callum Shaw (Bespoke Quarter)
- Darren Moore (G H Moore & Son)
- Deborah Rootham (PA Jewellery) – WINNER
- Emma Millar (Laings)
- Robert Smith (Titcombe Bespoke Jewellery)
Bespoke Retailer of the Year (sponsored by GVUK Design)
- Blair and Sheridan
- Heera Diamonds
- Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery
- Queensmith – WINNER
- Titcombe Bespoke Jewellery
- Wongs Jewellers
Jewellery Retailer of the Year (sponsored by Vulcan Jewellery)
- Allum & Sidaway – WINNER
- Camilla Jones
- Flinn & Steel
- Hatton Jewels
- JQ Diamonds
- La Maison Couture
Product Supplier of the Year (sponsored by Jewellery Show)
- Curteis
- Giovanni Raspini
- Hockley Mint
- LBJ Jewellery
- Ungar & Ungar
- Zedd by Wedds & Co – WINNER
Service Supplier of the Year (sponsored by eBay)
- &Worn Studio
- At The Bench – Highly Commended
- Diamnet
- Edinburgh Assay Office
- The Guild of Valuers and Jewellers
- The Jewellers Academy – WINNER
Team of the Year (sponsored by TH March)
- Austen & Blake (Glasgow store) – WINNER
- Blair and Sheridan
- Bradley’s Jewellers York
- Mesmeric Distribution
- Queensmith
- The Siop Iard – Highly Commended
- Titcombe Bespoke Jewellery (Clifton store)
- Wongs Jewellers
Implications for the Jewellery Industry
For jewellers, the NAJ Awards not only celebrate individual and business achievements but also highlight emerging trends and best practices within the trade. From innovative store designs to responsible sourcing, the recognised achievements are likely to influence how businesses operate and adapt in the coming years. Additionally, as the focus on CSR and community engagement grows, jewellers may find opportunities to align with consumer values by adopting similar practices.