Winners Announced at the 2024 NAJ Awards

The National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) has announced the winners of the 2024 NAJ Awards, recognising professionals and businesses within the UK jewellery industry.

Supported by headline sponsor Curteis, the event brought together 314 guests to celebrate winners across 14 categories.

Claire Davies, Operations Director at Curteis, expressed the company’s pride in sponsoring the awards, stating, “We are delighted to continue our support for this year’s NAJ Awards and extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the remarkable winners honoured during the event. Their achievements truly reflect the exceptional talent within our industry. We also wish to express our gratitude to the NAJ for hosting another fantastic evening.”

Remarks from the NAJ

Ben Massey, Chief Executive at the NAJ, praised the finalists and sponsors: “What a fantastic evening, and what an incredible group of finalists! Congratulations to all the award winners, shortlisted businesses, and individuals who impressed us with their innovation and professionalism over the past year. Thank you to our amazing sponsors and charity partners who helped make it an unforgettable evening.”

Key Winners

The complete list of finalists and winners for the 2024 NAJ Awards is as follows:

Collection of the Year (sponsored by eBay)

Aril Jewels

Boodles – WINNER

BUUNT Jewellery

Katherine Alexandra Brunacci Jewellery

Kimjoux

Laings

Community Engagement of the Year (sponsored by Aconia Casting)

Birmingham Assay Office

Fogal and Barnes

FORGE – WINNER

Gemmology Rocks

The Jewellery Collective

Wongs Jewellers

CSR Initiative of the Year (sponsored by Responsible Jewellery Council)

Arihant by Paul Spurgeon – WINNER

Considered Jewellery

Dimexon

Ethica Diamonds

Hockley Mint – Highly Commended

Lebrusan Studio

Store Design of the Year (sponsored by Apsley & Heron)

Camilla Jones – WINNER

Heera Diamonds

Laings

Regina Rowe Jewellers

Designer of the Year (sponsored by RWK Goodman)

Emma Fathers (Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery)

Genevieve Schwartz (Genevieve Schwartz Jewellery) – WINNER

Jane Strang Steel (Fleur Fairfax)

Sarah Alexander (Laings)

Sarah Heulwen Lewis (Heulwen Lewis Bespoke)

Susi Smither (The Rock Hound)

Rising Star of the Year (sponsored by British Academy of Jewellery)

Aaron Whittingham (Whittinghams)

Beth Officer (Antique Jewellers) – WINNER

Ellina Pollitt (Ellina Pollitt Jewellery)

Lydia Mena (Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery)

Zoe Law (Birmingham Assay Office)

Salesperson of the Year (sponsored by SaferGems)

Eddi Norris (Queensmith) – Highly Commended

Hannah Deason-Barrow (Lily Arkwright)

Katie Morris (Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery)

Lyndsey Plain (PA Jewellery)

Sandra Brown (Jeremy France Jewellers) – WINNER

Sonu Powar (JQ Diamonds)

Unsung Hero of the Year (sponsored by Presman Mastermelt)

Amy Wright (Flinn & Steel)

Emily Robertson (Fernando Jorge)

Leona Fish (The Guild of Valuers & Jewellers)

Rob Harrison (Hockley Mint) – Highly Commended

Sarah Jordan (The William Agency) – WINNER

Workshop Professional of the Year (sponsored by At The Bench)

Astrid Jaroslawsky (Queensmith) – Highly Commended

Callum Shaw (Bespoke Quarter)

Darren Moore (G H Moore & Son)

Deborah Rootham (PA Jewellery) – WINNER

Emma Millar (Laings)

Robert Smith (Titcombe Bespoke Jewellery)

Bespoke Retailer of the Year (sponsored by GVUK Design)

Blair and Sheridan

Heera Diamonds

Jessica Flinn Fine Jewellery

Queensmith – WINNER

Titcombe Bespoke Jewellery

Wongs Jewellers

Jewellery Retailer of the Year (sponsored by Vulcan Jewellery)

Allum & Sidaway – WINNER

Camilla Jones

Flinn & Steel

Hatton Jewels

JQ Diamonds

La Maison Couture

Product Supplier of the Year (sponsored by Jewellery Show)

Curteis

Giovanni Raspini

Hockley Mint

LBJ Jewellery

Ungar & Ungar

Zedd by Wedds & Co – WINNER

Service Supplier of the Year (sponsored by eBay)

&Worn Studio

At The Bench – Highly Commended

Diamnet

Edinburgh Assay Office

The Guild of Valuers and Jewellers

The Jewellers Academy – WINNER

Team of the Year (sponsored by TH March)

Austen & Blake (Glasgow store) – WINNER

Blair and Sheridan

Bradley’s Jewellers York

Mesmeric Distribution

Queensmith

The Siop Iard – Highly Commended

Titcombe Bespoke Jewellery (Clifton store)

Wongs Jewellers

Implications for the Jewellery Industry

For jewellers, the NAJ Awards not only celebrate individual and business achievements but also highlight emerging trends and best practices within the trade. From innovative store designs to responsible sourcing, the recognised achievements are likely to influence how businesses operate and adapt in the coming years. Additionally, as the focus on CSR and community engagement grows, jewellers may find opportunities to align with consumer values by adopting similar practices.