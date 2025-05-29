WFDB to Convene Global Leaders for Diamond Industry Discussions in New York

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) will hold its annual Presidents’ Meeting in New York from 10–11 June.

The event will feature participation from government representatives and senior figures across the diamond supply chain to discuss current issues affecting the natural diamond sector.

Hosted by the Diamond Dealers Club of New York and led by President Elliot Krisched, the meeting is centred on the theme “Tariffs and Supporting Natural Diamonds”. It will include a series of expert panels and discussions focused on current challenges and policy considerations within the industry.

Government Representation

Speakers will include Botswana President Duma Boko and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, alongside Angolan Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas Diamantino Azevedo and Botswana Minister of Minerals and Energy Bogolo Kenewendo.

The participation of government officials from diamond-producing countries highlights the relevance of trade policy and economic considerations within the sector.

Industry Stakeholder Engagement

A wide range of senior representatives from the diamond industry will also address the meeting. These include Paul Rowley (EVP, De Beers), Ahmed Bin Sulayem (Kimberley Process Chairman), Feriel Zerouki (President, World Diamond Council), David Bonaparte (President, Jewelers of America), Sara Yood (President, Jewelers Vigilance Committee), Gaetano Cavalieri (President, CIBJO), Ronnie Vanderlinden (President, IDMA), Tiffany Stevens (IGI) and Tom Moses (GIA).

Attendees will include representatives from all 27 WFDB member bourses, as well as stakeholders from manufacturing, grading, and regulatory bodies. Topics are expected to include trade barriers, regulatory developments, traceability, and the positioning of natural diamonds in relation to laboratory-grown alternatives.

Industry Significance

WFDB President Yoram Dvash said that he is “extremely gratified by the outstanding list of speakers who will be addressing the meeting. The diamond industry is facing many challenges today. We are bringing together the top decision-makers and stakeholders in the industry to share their views and to formulate policy for the industry going forward. It is clear that this meeting will be one of the most important events of the diamond industry this year.”

The Presidents’ Meeting is often used as a platform for discussing industry-wide initiatives and responses to ongoing market developments. Its outcomes may influence future regulatory approaches, international trade discussions, and strategies concerning the natural diamond market.

For further details or registration, contact the World Federation of Diamond Bourses at secretariat@wfdb.com.