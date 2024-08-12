Vicenzaoro September Unveils Key Jewellery Trends for 2024-25 and Beyond

This year’s Vicenzaoro September promises to provide fresh new insights into the future of jewellery design and luxury consumption.

Organised by the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), this year’s event runs from 6th to 10th September at the Vicenza Expo Centre. Two key presentations by Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting, IEG’s independent observatory led by Paola De Luca, will focus on the trends expected to influence the industry in the coming years.

Autumn-Winter 2024-25 Jewellery Trends

As the jewellery industry prepares for the Autumn-Winter 2024-25 season, Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting has identified four key trends to guide designers and manufacturers:

Boldness: Drawing inspiration from the 1970s and 1980s, the Boldness trend emphasises large, smooth, rounded metals and retro aesthetics. Expect to see designs incorporating polished gold spheres, iconic gas tubes, and the use of cabochons and semi-precious stones. This trend reflects a resurgence of vintage elements, offering consumers pieces that exude confidence and individuality. X-Treme Décor: This trend revisits the opulence of the Victorian and Georgian eras, focusing on intricate craftsmanship and elaborate designs. Jewellery in this category will feature detailed engravings, lace cut-outs, and gem and pearl carving. Large gemstones and floral motifs will be prominent, providing a rich, historical aesthetic that pays homage to the grandeur of past luxury. Superstyling: Reflecting the dynamic influences of street style and social media, Superstyling celebrates personal expression and creativity. This trend is embodied in concepts like the “ear party,” where a mix of earrings is used to create a curated, individual look. It underscores the importance of jewellery as a medium for self-expression, aligning with contemporary consumers’ desire for unique, statement-making pieces. Graphique: Minimalism and refined design are at the core of the Graphique trend. This approach highlights the use of clean lines, light materials, and distinctive motifs such as spirals and V-shapes. Graphique emphasises versatility and timeless elegance, making it a favoured choice for consumers seeking understated yet sophisticated jewellery.

Looking Ahead: Trendbook 2026+

In addition to the seasonal trends, Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting will also introduce the Trendbook 2026+ on Sunday, 8th September.

This publication, now in its 22nd year, is an essential resource for jewellery industry professionals. The Trendbook provides in-depth style trend forecasts for 2026, divided into three sections: consumer culture, industry evolutions, and a detailed forecast for 2026.

The forecast section of the Trendbook 2026+ outlines five thematic areas: Sleek Elegance, Opulent Extravaganza, Street Coolness, Digital Nouveau, and Wonderland. Each theme will cover stylistic directions, technological innovations, and craftsmanship techniques, providing guidance for industry professionals on future trends in luxury jewellery.