    Wednesday, December 4
    ukjsac roundtable 3
    Industry News

    UKJSAC Roundtable Submits Response to Industrial Strategy Green Paper

    Ruchi SinglaBy 2 Mins Read

    The UK Jewellery, Silverware, and Allied Crafts (UKJSAC) Roundtable has presented its insights to the Department for Business and Trade in response to the government’s Industrial Strategy Green Paper, which was unveiled in September. 

    This consultation, named ‘Invest 2035’, aims to shape the UK’s long-term economic strategy by identifying growth opportunities across various sectors, including the creative industries.

    The UKJSAC Roundtable’s submission focuses on the jewellery sector’s economic, social, and cultural contributions. It aligns with the government’s recognition of Precious Metals and Gemstones as important components of the creative industries.

    Ben Massey, Chief Executive of the National Association of Jewellers (NAJ), remarked:
    “Our collective response to Invest 2035 presents a unified voice for the UK jewellery, silverware, and allied crafts sectors. While traditional growth metrics are promising, it’s equally important to highlight the industry’s cultural, heritage, and social contributions. We addressed critical areas such as overcoming skills gaps, improving international IP protections, and ensuring that investment pathways support businesses as they scale.”

    Key Insights from the UKJSAC Submission

    Building Skills for the Future

    The jewellery sector identified the skills shortage as a significant challenge. The submission highlighted existing initiatives such as the Craft T-Level pathway and the Goldsmiths’ Institute at Aston University as models for addressing this gap. These programmes illustrate how public and private collaboration can address the skills shortage by creating educational opportunities.

    Driving Innovation and Growth

    Technological advancements such as advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and digital tools are boosting the competitiveness of UK jewellers. The UKJSAC emphasises the need for better investment frameworks and additional training resources, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

    Advocating for Smarter Regulation

    The submission also focused on regulatory challenges, urging the government to address post-Brexit trade complexities and enhance protections for intellectual property (IP). Proposals include measures to protect British artisans in digital marketplaces, ensure fair competition, and uphold consumer protections.

    Economic Significance of the Sector

    The jewellery industry supports over 58,000 jobs and contributes £9.44 billion annually to the UK economy. Manufacturing revenues are projected to rise from £583 million in 2024 to £650 million by 2029, highlighting the sector’s economic significance.

    Jewellers and industry professionals are invited to share their views on government policies affecting the sector via the designated feedback form.

