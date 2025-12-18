UK Assay Offices Seek Update to Hallmarking Act to Address Digital Sales

The four UK Assay Offices — Birmingham, Edinburgh, London and Sheffield — supported by the National Association of Jewellers (NAJ), have issued an open letter to the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Peter Kyle MP, requesting a review of the Hallmarking Act 1973.

The letter outlines concerns that the current legislation does not adequately regulate the sale of precious metal goods through online marketplaces, social media platforms and livestream commerce, leading to the sale of unhallmarked products and creating an uneven trading environment for UK jewellers that follow current hallmarking requirements.

Limitations of the Existing Framework

Hallmarking is a legal requirement designed to protect consumers by verifying the precious metal content of items sold in the UK. However, the existing legislation, which predates e-commerce, was developed around physical possession and shop-based retailing.

According to the Assay Offices, the current enforcement model is not equipped to address the volume of precious metal goods now being sold through online platforms, many of which operate as intermediaries and are not directly accountable under the law.

“The Hallmarking Act 1973 does not adequately regulate the sale of precious metal articles through online marketplaces, social commerce, livestream sales and other digital trading models,” the letter states. “At the same time, legal accountability for marketplace operators remains unclear, limiting effective enforcement.”

Proposed Changes

The Assay Offices and NAJ are calling for a formal consultation on targeted amendments to the Hallmarking Act. Specific proposals include:

Updating statutory definitions to define traders, digital commerce and online marketplace operators clearly



to define traders, digital commerce and online marketplace operators clearly Extending legal responsibility to include online marketplaces, making them jointly accountable for ensuring only hallmarked goods are offered to UK consumers



to include online marketplaces, making them jointly accountable for ensuring only hallmarked goods are offered to UK consumers Clarifying that digital listings are covered by the Act, including listings, livestreams and influencer-led sales



by the Act, including listings, livestreams and influencer-led sales Enabling digital enforcement, with powers for Assay Offices and Trading Standards to monitor listings, issue takedown requests and request compliance data

Regulatory Context

The proposed changes would correspond with existing government initiatives such as the Online Safety Act and efforts to improve the regulation of goods sold through digital platforms.

The letter states that the hallmarking framework must reflect current trading models to remain effective, adding: “Consumer trust will be eroded, and compliant businesses will continue to be undercut by those operating outside the law.”

Next Steps

If implemented, the proposals could support digital enforcement and clarify the responsibilities of online platforms, which may reduce the sale of unregulated goods to UK consumers.

The signatories have requested the opportunity to discuss the matter further with the Secretary of State and offer insight from within the trade. The letter was also copied to Kate Dearden MP, Minister for Employment Rights and Consumer Protection.