Türkiye Jewellery Exporters’ Association Joins Responsible Jewellery Council   

The Türkiye Jewellery Exporters’ Association (JTR) has become a trade association member of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), aligning JTR with RJC’s standards on human rights, labour rights, environmental impact, and responsible sourcing.

Commitment to Ethical Practices

Burak Yakın, president of JTR, stated, “Joining the RJC marks a pivotal moment for JTR, affirming our dedication to ethical practices globally. The membership facilitates enhanced collaboration with global industry leaders, ensuring that Turkish jewellery meets the highest standards of consumer and environmental expectations.”

Supporting the Jewellery Industry

Founded in July 2003 by the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Türkiye and affiliated with the Ministry of Trade, JTR is a non-profit organisation supporting and promoting the Turkish jewellery industry. With nearly 4,000 members, JTR assists Turkish jewellers in reaching international markets and securing greater market share.

Activities and Initiatives

JTR organises seminars, trade fairs, and exhibitions to introduce Turkish jewellery to global markets. Additionally, the association arranges trade missions from Türkiye to potential export markets and buying missions from various countries to Türkiye. These efforts are complemented by the compilation and preparation of market reports, which inform on the export performance of the sector.

Enhancing Global Collaboration

Melanie Grant, executive director of the RJC, stated, “When I met the Jewellery Exporters’ Association in Türkiye last year, I was impressed with their knowledge of the market and commitment to exporters. I am pleased to welcome them as an accredited trade association member of the RJC in what is a period of expansion for us. As a member, they will further strengthen the RJC’s ability to achieve our goal of building trust, transparency, and sustainability across the entire jewellery and watch supply chain, benefiting consumers, communities, and the environment.”