Tracr CEO Wesley Tucker to Step Down in February 2026

Wesley Tucker will step down as Chief Executive Officer of Tracr at the end of February 2026, De Beers Group has announced. A successor will be named in due course.

Leadership and platform development

Tucker joined De Beers Group in April 2021 as Head of Digital Transformation before taking on leadership of Tracr, the Group’s blockchain-based diamond traceability platform. During his time as CEO, Tracr moved from pilot stage to commercial deployment, with more than four million diamonds now registered on the platform.

The platform has been listed three times on the Forbes Blockchain 50. Under Tucker’s leadership, Tracr introduced functionality to support provenance tracking, including country-of-origin certification for polished diamonds over 50 points sourced from De Beers.

Tucker also oversaw the expansion of Tracr’s network through partnerships with the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), Sarine Technologies, and several manufacturers, suppliers, and retailers.

Transition to next phase

Paul Rowley, Executive Vice President of Diamond Trading at De Beers Group, said

“With Tracr now past its formative stage and accelerating into its scaling phase, this is a natural point for Wes to step back after very successfully guiding the platform through its foundational journey. His leadership, vision, and commitment have positioned Tracr strongly for the future, and we wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.”

Industry context

Tracr’s development forms part of ongoing efforts within the diamond sector to improve supply chain transparency and assurance. The leadership change comes as the platform moves into broader implementation. Jewellers and other industry participants may monitor future developments to evaluate alignment with sourcing and compliance requirements.