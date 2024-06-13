Toolally Partners with Laura Whitmore for New Jewellery Collection

British jewellery brand Toolally has announced a new partnership with broadcaster and author Laura Whitmore to launch the Peacocks and Pearls collection. This 23-piece jewellery line will be available from 13th June 2024 on Toolally’s website, Toolally.com.

Design Inspiration and Collection Highlights

The Peacocks and Pearls collection draws inspiration from the vibrant summer festivals of the late 60s and early 70s, offering a contemporary twist on the era’s iconic design elements. The collection features colourful affirmation bracelets with handmade acrylic discs, glass pearls, and words like Hope, Hold On, and Fearless.

The collection’s namesake Peacock earrings are available in two sizes, showcasing the collaboration’s emphasis on retro styles, bold colour combinations, and thoughtful design.

Collaboration Background

Laura Whitmore, a long-time admirer of Toolally, has worn the brand’s pieces on various occasions, including the 2022 Love Island finale. This collaboration allowed Whitmore to work closely with Toolally’s Founder and Creative Director, Mags Walker, to create a line reflecting their shared appreciation for vintage styles.

Sentimental and Story-Driven Pieces

Each piece in the collection has a personal story behind it, inspired by Whitmore’s memories and experiences. The Diana Choker honours Laura’s neighbour Diana, known for her pearls, while the Carmel Flower earrings are a tribute to Whitmore’s mother, Carmel, and her distinctive 70s floral print top.

Laura Whitmore expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying: “This is a match made in accessory heaven! As a fan and customer of Toolally, and with our shared love of retro design and music, this partnership feels truly authentic. I’ve loved designing these sentimental pieces with Mags and I hope they bring as much joy to those who wear them as we have felt creating them.”

Handcrafted at Toolally’s Studio

The Peacocks and Pearls collection is handcrafted at Toolally’s Barnoldswick studio by their skilled team of makers. One standout piece, the Sunburst Choker, features freshwater pearls, a gold vermeil pendant, and acrylic discs, all meticulously handcrafted and hand-threaded together.

Walker also commented on the collaboration: “It has been an absolute joy to collaborate with Laura on this collection. Our mutual love of pearls, late 60s early 70s style, together with some great storytelling has resulted in a collection that I couldn’t be more proud of. And joy is evident in every piece!”