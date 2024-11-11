Tiffany & Co. and CFDA Announce Finalists for New Jewelry Award

Tiffany & Co. and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) have announced the 10 finalists for the Tiffany & Co. x CFDA Jewelry Designer Award.

This award, the first collaboration of its kind between Tiffany & Co. and the CFDA, seeks to highlight American jewelry designers with an emphasis on promoting inclusivity within the industry.

Finalists and Their Backgrounds

The selected finalists include Symoné Currie (Metal x Wire), Ian Delucca, Marvin Douglas Linares, Angie Marei (Marei New York), Malyia McNaughton (Made by Malyia), Jameel Mohammed (Khiry), David Perry, Maggi Simpkins, Hi Vu, and Pamela Zamore. Each designer brings a commitment to innovation in jewelry design, with several already participating in other industry initiatives focused on inclusivity.

Three of these designers—McNaughton, Linares, and Mohammed—were selected for the Emerging Designers Diamond Initiative (EDDI), a program launched in 2021 by Lorraine Schwartz and the Natural Diamond Council to support minority designers. Currie joined the EDDI program in 2023, while Simpkins, another finalist, was involved in the Couture show’s Diversity Action Council mentorship program, which debuted a collaborative collection called The Radiance by Couture at a recent trade event. She has also been featured in Sotheby’s “Black and Brilliant” exhibition.

Selection Criteria and Program Structure

The CFDA and Tiffany & Co. evaluated finalists based on design fundamentals, such as concept development, CAD and 3D printing, and the ability to create cohesive collections using both traditional and digital techniques.

The finalists were first brought together in New York City in early October for a three-day orientation program. This session, hosted by Tiffany & Co., introduced the designers to the company’s heritage, design practices, and facilities. The orientation included lectures, visits to Tiffany Landmark and the design and innovation workshop, and networking events with Tiffany’s design team and CFDA representatives.

Design Challenge and Mentorship

The designers will create a five-piece capsule collection inspired by Tiffany’s heritage, designed to reflect contemporary themes. This design challenge, which runs until January 2025, will be supported by a mentorship program led by Tiffany & Co.’s design team. Monthly feedback sessions are set to take place in a hybrid format, allowing the finalists to work remotely and attend in-person meetings in New York City, with virtual sessions scheduled through early December.

The mentorship program provides participants with guidance on design innovation, craftsmanship, and strategic considerations, giving emerging designers technical support and insights into building a collection suitable for the luxury market.

Final Showcase and Prize Announcement

The final showcase, where designers will present their collections, is scheduled for mid-January in New York. The judging panel will include Tiffany & Co.’s Chief Artistic Officer Nathalie Verdeille, actress Gabrielle Union, Sotheby’s Vice Chairman for Jewelry Frank Everett, and designer Jason Wu. The winner of the Tiffany & Co. x CFDA Jewelry Designer Award will receive a $50,000 cash prize along with a one-year fellowship at Tiffany & Co., starting in February 2025.