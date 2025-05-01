Tiffany & Co. Unveils Blue Book 2025: ‘Sea of Wonder’ High Jewellery Collection

Tiffany & Co. has launched Blue Book 2025: Sea of Wonder, its latest high jewellery collection. Designed by Chief Artistic Officer Nathalie Verdeille, the collection is divided into six chapters, each inspired by marine forms and environments, and draws on the house’s historic connection to oceanic motifs, particularly those developed by Jean Schlumberger.

Design Themes and Inspiration

The collection explores themes ranging from ocean flora to aquatic creatures and wave formations, combining natural references with detailed craftsmanship and transformable designs. Verdeille stated:

“Each piece in our latest Blue Book collection, Sea of Wonder, captivates and invites us to lose ourselves in the rich storytelling as we embark on a journey through uncharted realms of the deep sea. While each creation weaves a story of the ocean and its wonders, these extraordinary pieces also tell a broader narrative of the House’s love of pushing boundaries, our relentless pursuit of that which has never been done before, and the spirit of extraordinary savoir faire that has defined Tiffany & Co. since 1837. Drawing inspiration from Jean Schlumberger’s fascination with the sea, our House’s pioneering spirit endures, driving us to reinvent archival inspirations from a modern perspective.”

Collection Highlights

Ocean Flora includes pieces that feature Zambian emeralds and diamonds in designs inspired by underwater vegetation.



includes pieces that feature Zambian emeralds and diamonds in designs inspired by underwater vegetation. Seahorse references Schlumberger’s 1968 brooches and features moonstones, zircons, and sapphires arranged in updated compositions.



references Schlumberger’s 1968 brooches and features moonstones, zircons, and sapphires arranged in updated compositions. Sea Turtle includes engraved gold details and transformable elements such as a pendant that converts into a brooch.



includes engraved gold details and transformable elements such as a pendant that converts into a brooch. Starfish includes pieces with rubies from Mozambique, rose-cut and pavé diamonds, and 18k yellow gold, using geometric forms to reinterpret the marine animal.



includes pieces with rubies from Mozambique, rose-cut and pavé diamonds, and 18k yellow gold, using geometric forms to reinterpret the marine animal. Urchin uses paillonné enamelling, a 19th-century technique revived by Schlumberger, to replicate the form and surface of sea urchins.



uses paillonné enamelling, a 19th-century technique revived by Schlumberger, to replicate the form and surface of sea urchins. Wave is focused on sculptural pieces, including a necklace with over 17 carats of cuprian elbaite tourmalines and diamonds designed to evoke the motion of ocean waves.

Each design chapter incorporates specific materials and techniques aligned with the theme, reflecting Tiffany & Co.’s continued emphasis on craftsmanship and the reinterpretation of archival motifs.