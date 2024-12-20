Tiffany & Co. Acquires Historic Titanic Pocket Watch for $2 Million

Tiffany & Co. has acquired an 18-karat gold pocket watch tied to the Titanic disaster for $2 million, adding to its collection of historically significant items. This acquisition, made at an auction hosted by Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd., sets a record as the highest price ever paid for a piece of Titanic memorabilia.

The pocket watch, originally gifted to Captain Arthur H. Rostron of the RMS Carpathia, commemorates his heroic actions in rescuing more than 700 Titanic survivors on April 15, 1912.

A Tribute to Titanic Heroism

The timepiece was commissioned by three prominent Titanic survivors—Madeleine Talmage Astor, Marian Longstreth Thayer, and Eleanor Elkins Widener—who lost their husbands in the tragedy. A luncheon at Astor’s New York residence, held around the one-year anniversary of the disaster, marked the occasion of its presentation.

Engraved with the message, “Presented to Captain Rostron with the heartfelt gratitude and appreciation of three survivors of the Titanic April 15th 1912,” the watch bears the monogram “AHR” on its caseback. Tiffany & Co.’s archives reveal that Eleanor Widener, a frequent client, purchased the watch from the jeweller in 1913.

Historical and Cultural Significance

Captain Rostron was leading the RMS Carpathia on a journey to the Mediterranean when the Titanic’s distress call reached him. Demonstrating decisive leadership, Rostron ordered his crew to change course, navigate treacherous ice fields, and render aid. His ship ultimately transported the survivors to New York, earning Rostron widespread recognition, including a knighthood from King George V.

The pocket watch represents gratitude for Captain Rostron’s efforts and serves as a tangible link to the events of the Titanic disaster.

Tiffany & Co.’s Perspective

Christopher Young, Tiffany & Co.’s Vice President of Creative Visual Merchandising, commented, “Captain Rostron’s pocket watch is an incredible expression of thanks and gratitude, and we are humbled to welcome this extraordinary treasure home to Tiffany & Co.”

The watch is set to be displayed at LVMH Watch Week 2025 in Miami and will be showcased at select events and Tiffany & Co. stores.