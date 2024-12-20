The History of Diamond Engagement Rings Explored in New Book by Marion Fasel

Only Natural Diamonds has announced the publication of The History of Diamond Engagement Rings: A True Romance, a new book by jewellery historian and founder of The Adventurine, Marion Fasel.

Published as a limited-edition hardcover, the book examines the history of diamond engagement rings and their evolution from the 15th century to modern times.

Historical Insight and Design Evolution

Fasel’s research explores the origins of diamond engagement rings, addressing misconceptions such as their association with the 1947 De Beers campaign or the 1477 engagement of Mary of Burgundy. She highlights evidence from Renaissance artwork and historic manuscripts that trace the tradition to earlier periods.

In her own words, Fasel shared, “A diamond engagement ring has long been a universally understood symbol of love and marriage, yet very little is known about the history of the style. Researching the true narrative involved a deep dive into the archives of museums and libraries in Europe and New York. It was one of the most fascinating experiences of my career to bring the story to light.”

Exploring Iconic Designs and Figures

The book highlights the engagement rings of both historical and modern figures, offering insight into the evolution of diamond shapes and designs. It features rings from the Renaissance, the Tiffany setting from 1920, and contemporary styles, with examples linked to figures such as Queen Charlotte, Elizabeth Barrett Browning, Grace Kelly, Beyoncé, and Jennifer Lawrence.

Style guides within the book provide technical details about diamond terminology and ring anatomy, offering a practical resource for jewellers.

Publication and Availability

Published by The Adventurine Limited Editions, the book is available as a hardcover priced at $35. It can be purchased through naturaldiamonds.com, Amazon, and independent bookstores.