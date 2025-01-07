TAG Heuer Named Official Timekeeper of Formula 1

TAG Heuer has been announced as the Official Timekeeper of Formula 1, marking a return to a role it last held decades ago.

The partnership coincides with Formula 1’s 75th anniversary celebrations and its ongoing collaboration with LVMH, which began in 2023.

TAG Heuer’s involvement with Formula 1 dates back to 1969, when it became the first luxury brand to display its logo on a Formula 1 car. Over the years, the brand has been linked to pivotal moments in the sport’s history, including partnerships with Ferrari in the 1970s, McLaren in the 1980s and beyond, and Red Bull Racing more recently.

Antoine Pin, CEO of TAG Heuer, highlighted the synergy between Formula 1’s demanding environment and the brand’s focus on performance and precision:

“In a sport defined by mental resilience, physical strength, strategy, innovation and performance it is only natural for TAG Heuer to be at the very heart of Formula 1 as Official Timekeeper. With decades of history in F1 connecting us to the most successful drivers and teams of all time, we are honoured and privileged to be the name connected to the very thing that defines the winner: time. As Formula 1 and their exceptional team continue to build on the amazing work that has been done to create one of the greatest properties in sport, we are excited to be part of the journey and create new stories to enrich TAG Heuer.”

Broader Implications for Formula 1

The announcement coincides with Formula 1’s growing global audience under Liberty Media’s ownership. The sport reports 750 million fans worldwide, with a younger, more diverse audience that includes 42% female fans and one-third under the age of 35.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, emphasised TAG Heuer’s alignment with the sport’s values:

“I am delighted to welcome TAG Heuer as the Official Timekeeper of Formula 1 as they start the next stage of their long history in our sport. With their focus on innovation, accuracy and excellence, they are a natural partner, and I am excited to see how our intertwining heritage can tell new stories for the future as we celebrate our 75th year.”

Enhanced Branding and Fan Engagement

As part of the agreement, TAG Heuer will feature prominently at Formula 1 events through trackside branding, Fan Zone, and Paddock Club activations. The partnership will also include the release of product ranges connected to Formula 1.

Implications for the Jewellery Industry

This partnership highlights how luxury brands leverage alliances with global events to enhance visibility. The collaboration underscores the alignment between precision timepieces and the values of innovation and craftsmanship, which are also central to the jewellery sector.

TAG Heuer’s renewed role in Formula 1 presents an opportunity for jewellers to observe how strategic brand alignments can resonate with evolving consumer demographics and reinforce a connection with high-profile markets.