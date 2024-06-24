Swarovski Opens New Store in Canary Wharf

Austrian jewellery brand Swarovski has opened a new store in London’s Canary Wharf, supported by Newmark Retail UK & EMEA. The store is situated at Unit 40, Jubilee Place and offers 1,569 sq ft of space for Swarovski’s jewellery and accessories.

Location Significance

Canary Wharf, with over 120 stores across five shopping malls, is one of London’s prominent retail destinations.

Jubilee Place, known for its full-height glazed shop frontages, hosts various high-end brands, making it a strategic location for Swarovski’s newest store.

Swarovski’s Global Presence

Founded in 1895, Swarovski designs, manufactures, and sells crystals and luxury products. The company operates 2,300 boutiques in over 140 countries and employs 16,600 people globally. Its expansion into Canary Wharf is part of its ongoing growth strategy.

Comments from Newmark

Amanda O’Flaherty, Director at Newmark Retail UK & EMEA, commented on the partnership: “After having much success working alongside Swarovski in the past, we are delighted to be working with the brand again to assist further its growth within London. The new 10-year lease in Canary Wharf is the perfect space to attract its core clientele.

Our team has used its expertise to ensure Swarovski’s new store fits the brand’s requirements through a stringent site selection process. We are looking forward to the future of our partnership with the brand as we continue to develop plans for new stores to help Swarovski grow throughout the capital.”

Implications for the Jewellery Industry

Swarovski’s new store opening in Canary Wharf highlights the brand’s strategic expansion and its aim to attract a high-end clientele. For jewellers, this move emphasizes the importance of premium locations in luxury retail and the need for strategic site selection to align with brand positioning and customer demographics. The ongoing partnership with Newmark reflects a focused approach on growth within London’s competitive market.