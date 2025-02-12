Sustainable Silver Sixpence Among Royal Mint’s 2024 Trial of the Pyx Submissions

The Royal Mint has submitted 6,432 coins for assessment at the Trial of the Pyx, the UK’s oldest judicial ceremony overseeing the quality and fineness of the nation’s coinage.

The event, held annually at Goldsmiths’ Hall in London, dates back to 1248 and plays a critical role in ensuring the integrity of British coin production.

A key feature of this year’s submission is a silver sixpence crafted from recycled silver recovered from expired medical and industrial X-ray films. This is the first official UK coin produced using silver recovered from X-ray films to be submitted to the Trial of the Pyx, aligning with The Royal Mint’s efforts to incorporate recycled materials in coin production.

Rigorous Testing Process

The submitted coins will undergo independent verification by a jury composed of members of the Goldsmiths’ Company, who have carried out this duty since 1327. Further scientific analysis will be conducted by the London Assay Office to confirm compliance with strict standards of purity and accuracy. The final verdict will be delivered in May by the King’s Remembrancer, Senior Master Jeremy David Cook of the King’s Bench Division of the High Court.

Anne Jessopp, Chief Executive Officer of The Royal Mint, highlighted the significance of sustainability in the company’s future plans:

“The Trial of the Pyx has tested the integrity and quality of Britain’s coinage for centuries and is an important part of our history. Our future focuses on bringing sustainability to the fore in our industry, and for the first time, coins crafted from silver recovered from medical and industrial X-rays were submitted to the Trial for testing. It is important we act now to protect the world’s finite resources.”

Dan Thomas, The King’s Assay Master, emphasised the importance of this milestone in sustainable coinage:

“Every year the nation’s coins are submitted to one of the UK’s oldest judicial ceremonies – testing the quality and accuracy of the coins in your pocket. We’re excited that the first official UK coin produced from X-ray silver has been submitted for testing. This is an incredible milestone for coins and demonstrates our commitment to a more sustainable future for coinage.”

A Wide Range of Collectable and Bullion Coins

The submission also includes collectable coin designs featuring themes from literature and folklore, such as The Gruffalo’s Child, Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Robin Hood. Gold bullion coins, including the 22-carat Sovereign and the 24-carat Britannia, have also been submitted for testing.

Richard Reid, Prime Warden of the Goldsmiths’ Company, reaffirmed the organisation’s role in safeguarding coinage standards:

“Since 1327 it has been the proud duty of the Goldsmiths’ Company to ensure the integrity of the nation’s coinage. From currency for spending and saving to limited production collectable pieces in precious metal, consumers can rest assured that the coins produced by the Royal Mint will be submitted to the most stringent tests for quality, precision, and accuracy.”

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that the recycled sixpence submitted to the Trial of the Pyx is the first UK coin to be produced from X-ray silver, which was incorrect.