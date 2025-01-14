Susan Jacques to Retire as GIA President and CEO

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) has announced that Susan Jacques will retire as president and CEO at the end of 2025. A global search for her successor is now underway, led by the executive search firm Korn Ferry.

A Decade of Leadership

Jacques has served as GIA’s president and CEO since January 2014, following six months as interim CEO. Her association with the organisation dates back to 1996, when she joined the GIA Board of Governors. She held the role of chair of the board from 2008 until she became CEO.

Reflecting on her tenure, Jacques stated, “At GIA, I have been fortunate to lead one of the industry’s most trusted organizations and our passionate teams around the world as we ensured the truth about gems through innovation, service and knowledge,” expressed Jacques. “I am confident and optimistic about the future success of GIA and the gem and jewelry industry as I enter this next chapter of my life. I will assist with the transition of GIA’s next leader through the end of this year.”

Legacy and Achievements

Under Jacques’ leadership, GIA has continued its mission to protect public trust in gems and jewellery, navigating industry challenges while emphasising research and education. Lisa Locklear, chair of the GIA Board of Governors, commented: “Susan Jacques is an incredible leader for GIA and the global gem and jewelry industry. Under her expert, compassionate and visionary leadership, GIA has achieved new heights of success in often challenging times. Susan’s dedicated service as president and CEO leaves GIA well positioned to continue to advance its important mission of ensuring the public trust in gems and jewelry.”

Jacques’ tenure has been notable for initiatives aimed at advancing transparency and standards across the industry. She has overseen efforts to ensure GIA remains a key organisation for gemmological services and research, maintaining its role in upholding consumer confidence in the sector.

Succession Planning

A search committee composed of GIA Governors will oversee the selection process for Jacques’ successor. Internal and external candidates are being considered, and the global search is being co-led by Lorraine Lavet and Chris Von Der Ahe at Korn Ferry.

For those interested in the role, enquiries can be directed to Lorraine.Lavet@kornferry.com or Chris.Vonderahe@KornFerry.com.