Susan Jacques Receives ICA Lifetime Achievement Award

Susan Jacques, President and CEO of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), has received the International Colored Gemstone Association (ICA) Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award was presented during a gala dinner at the conclusion of the ICA Congress held in Brasília, Brazil, from 19–22 May 2025.

The award acknowledges Jacques’ long-standing service and leadership within the gem and jewellery industry. ICA President Damien Cody said: “Susan has contributed to our industry in many roles, always with exceptional dedication and professionalism.”

ICA CEO Doug Hucker said: “Susan is a prime example of generational leadership excellence. While she may step away from her role at the GIA, she will endure as a model for countless leaders in our industry.”

In response, Jacques said: “I am truly honoured and extraordinarily privileged to have been a part of this incredible industry for more than 45 years now. This is a tremendous honour – very unexpected, but I am delighted to have the recognition for what has been a very blessed career.”

Career Milestones and Industry Involvement

Jacques became President and CEO of GIA on 1 January 2014, after serving as interim CEO for six months. Prior to that, she had served on GIA’s Board of Governors since 1996, including as Chair from 2008 to 2014. She will retire from her executive role at the end of 2025.

During her time at GIA, Jacques held responsibility for key initiatives in gemmological research, education, and grading. Her tenure coincided with developments in coloured gemstone identification and origin reporting that shaped laboratory practices in the trade.