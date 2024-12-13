Spring Fair 2025 Partners with the Association for Cultural Enterprises

Spring Fair has announced a collaboration with the Association for Cultural Enterprises (ACE) to better address the needs of cultural, heritage, and destination buyers.

This partnership will introduce a dedicated Cultural Enterprise Day on Tuesday, 4 February 2025, during the Spring Fair event held at the Birmingham NEC from 2–5 February.

Catering to Cultural Enterprises

The partnership introduces a tailored programme for cultural enterprise buyers, incorporating contributions from 45 new cultural enterprise organisations. The Cultural Enterprise Day will feature curated guided tours, supplier lists provided by ACE, complimentary goody bags, and consultancy sessions in the Buyer’s Lounge. Attendees will also have access to workshops, hands-on activities, and a networking session to close the day.

Laura Rae, head of development at Spring Fair, said:

“Cultural enterprises are unique in their approach to retail, combining a deep appreciation for heritage and storytelling with the demand for innovation. This partnership with Cultural Enterprises underscores our commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for buyers and suppliers to connect and thrive.”

Highlighting Cultural Retail Opportunities

The Association for Cultural Enterprises has welcomed the collaboration as a means to highlight the potential of cultural retail within the broader market. Gordon Morrison, CEO of ACE, stated:

“The Association for Cultural Enterprises is thrilled to be supporting Spring Fair 2025. This collaboration at this stellar event offers a fantastic platform to shine a spotlight on retail in the cultural sector, an area that continues to thrive despite a challenging overall economic environment. Many of our members and suppliers are innovating and thriving in this field, and we are delighted to be able to showcase and celebrate this at this major event.”

Relevance to the Jewellery Industry

For professional jewellers, the partnership offers an opportunity to engage with cultural enterprise buyers and suppliers. With an emphasis on innovation and storytelling, cultural retail aligns with jewellery designs that draw on heritage or artistic inspiration. This event also provides jewellers with valuable networking opportunities and access to resources that could support diversification or partnerships within the cultural sector.

Event Information

Spring Fair 2025 will take place from 2–5 February at the Birmingham NEC, with the Cultural Enterprise Day scheduled for 4 February. Further details, including registration, can be found at www.springfair.com.