Sustainable Luxury: Smiling Rocks’ Dream Necklace Sells for £95,000 at Ormeley Gala

Smiling Rocks’ Dream Necklace, a piece adorned with 54 lab-grown diamonds totalling 74.65 carats set in 18K white gold, was auctioned for £95,000 at The Ormeley Gala Dinner in London. The event, held at Lindley Hall, The Royal Horticultural Halls, raised £1.6 million for Space for Giants and The Aspinall Foundation, organisations dedicated to the protection of African habitats and wildlife. The gala, attended by renowned musicians, royalty, and influential figures from entertainment, fashion, politics, and media, highlighted the importance of sustainable luxury in today’s market.

The Dream Necklace: A Milestone in Sustainable Luxury

Smiling Rocks’ Dream Necklace, which has been worn by celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and Catherine O’Hara, symbolises a significant shift towards sustainable luxury in the jewellery industry. Zulu Ghevriya, Co-founder and CEO of Smiling Rocks, remarked, “We are thrilled to witness the first auction of a lab-grown diamond necklace with such elegance and purpose. It signifies a shift towards a conscious and greener future, where designs and causes align seamlessly.”

Commitment to Conservation and Sustainability

Smiling Rocks has been an active supporter of Space for Giants since 2020, contributing to various initiatives aimed at wildlife protection and environmental conservation. Their efforts include building fences to mitigate human-elephant conflict and supporting anti-poaching campaigns. The auction highlighted Smiling Rocks’ craftsmanship and the growing acceptance of sustainable jewellery.

Implications for the Jewellery Industry

The auction of the Dream Necklace at a prestigious event attended by high-profile figures from various sectors underscores the increasing value placed on sustainability within the luxury market. Jewellers are witnessing a rising demand for ethically sourced and environmentally friendly products, which is reshaping industry standards and consumer expectations. The collaboration between luxury brands and conservation organisations exemplifies a trend where social responsibility and high-end fashion converge, impacting the future of the jewellery industry.