Silver & Steel Studios Named Finalist in Green Growth Awards

Bristol jewellery studio Silver & Steel has been named a finalist in the Green Growth Awards, a national competition recognising small businesses that have integrated sustainability into their operations to support business growth.

Launched by Small Business Britain in partnership with BT, the awards will provide two £5,000 sustainability grants to businesses that have successfully boosted their bottom line by implementing environmentally responsible initiatives.

Sustainable Practices in Jewellery Making

Silver & Steel, founded in 2023 by Bethany Morton, was selected for its approach to sustainability in jewellery production. The studio uses recycled metals, promotes designers working with post-consumer and ethically sourced materials, reduces waste, uses eco-friendly packaging, and collaborates with other sustainable businesses.

On being named as a finalist, Bethany Morton said:

“I’m thrilled that we’ve been recognised for our commitment to responsibility and sustainability. We’ve always been passionate about making jewellery in a way that’s kinder to the planet in any way that we can, it’s at the heart of everything we do. We’re proud to be among the other finalists showing sustainability and success go hand in hand.”

Industry Context and Award Significance

Michelle Ovens CBE, Founder of Small Business Britain, commented on the role of sustainability in small business success:

“The Green Growth Awards recognise the outstanding small businesses that are not only leading the way in sustainability but are also using it to fuel innovation and growth.”

“These businesses are proving that greener practices not only benefit the planet but also create real business success—whether through cost savings, waste reduction, or deeper customer engagement. Their passion and commitment are making a real impact on their communities and the economy.”

The awards have been introduced as part of Small Business Britain’s ongoing partnership with BT, supporting small businesses in understanding their environmental impact and adopting more sustainable practices. Small businesses are estimated to account for half of the UK’s business emissions, highlighting the increasing importance of sustainability in commercial operations.

Chris Sims, Chief Commercial Officer, UK Business, at BT, also emphasised the significance of the initiative, stating:

“The Green Growth Awards shine a spotlight on the small businesses that are not only driving sustainability but also setting the standard for innovation and growth.”

“It’s truly inspiring to see how these businesses are leveraging sustainable practices to achieve real business success and create positive change in their communities. We’re really proud to support this initiative.”

BT is also a member of the Willow Review Steering Board, an independent review launched in collaboration with Small Business Britain and backed by the UK Government to highlight the financial benefits of sustainability for small businesses.

Award Winners to Be Announced in March

The winners of the Green Growth Awards will be announced at a special event at BT’s headquarters in London on 11 March 2025. If successful, Silver & Steel could receive a £5,000 grant to further develop its sustainability initiatives.

For jewellers, this highlights the growing focus on ethical sourcing and sustainable production. As consumer expectations evolve, businesses integrating sustainability into their operations may find opportunities to strengthen their market position while reducing environmental impact.